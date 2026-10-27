Andrea Bocelli concerts in Indonesia to proceed despite opposition from Muslim clerics

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two upcoming concerts by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in Indonesia will go ahead despite opposition from the country’s top Muslim clerical body over the singer’s past support for Israel, the organizer said Tuesday.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians.

The Indonesian Ulema Council, the country’s most influential body of Islamic scholars, demanded on Oct. 10 that organizers cancel Bocelli’s performances at the UNESCO-listed Borobudur Temple on Oct. 31 and in Jakarta on Nov. 3.

The council cited Bocelli’s past support for Israel, including his participation in a 2010 fundraiser in Los Angeles for the Israel Defense Forces and a 2022 concert in Tel Aviv.

Despite the objection, Bocelli's concert promoter Shoemaker Live said the concerts would take place as planned. It argued that they would support Indonesia's tourism and culture sectors, and that the decision was made in consultation with government officials and other stakeholders.

“Maestro Bocelli stands on the side of humanity and wishes to share hope for peace, especially with those who are unable to experience it today,” Shoemaker Live founder Prajna Murdaya said in a statement.

Murdaya said Bocelli is expected to dedicate a song during each performance to humanity and world peace, particularly for children and communities living amid conflict.

He said the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, established in 2011, supports education, community development and assistance programs for vulnerable communities around the world.

The organizer also announced a fundraising campaign that includes a pledge to donate 100,000 pairs of shoes to children in the Holy Land and other war-affected regions.

The religious council on Tuesday reaffirmed its opposition to the concerts. They could "hurt the feelings of many Indonesians who strongly support Palestinians,” said Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, the council's chair for foreign affairs.

The performances in Indonesia are part of Bocelli’s Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour.

Associated Press journalists Andi Jatmiko and Dita Alangkara in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.