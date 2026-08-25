Another witness ordered released after a fatal shooting by a federal immigration agent in Texas

A second witness to a fatal shooting in Houston by a federal immigration agent has been ordered released from custody after more than a month in detention.

Daniel Tirado Pantoja was one of three passengers riding in a work van when the driver, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who ran a homebuilding business, was shot July 7. The Department of Homeland Security has said Salgado Araujo, who had lived without legal status in the U.S. for 35 years, had “weaponized his vehicle" and that the officer fired on him in self-defense.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett in Houston ordered Tirado Pantoja released after finding that he had no criminal record and was neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community, according to court records.

“We’re very glad that Mr. Tirado is going to be reunited with his family,” said Ross Miller, an attorney for Tirado Pantoja.

Tirado Pantoja and another passenger, Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego , have disputed accounts given by DHS about the confrontation with agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They said the agents were never in front of the ICE vehicle and that Salgado Araujo had put vehicle in park as the agents were shooting. Tirado Pantoja also has said the agents' vehicle hit them from behind and then again on the driver’s side.

Rojas Pliego was already released from detention last month. DHS did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday about the judge's ruling.

Victor Salgado, the brother of the man killed, was also in the van and remains in custody. He also has asked a judge to order his release.

Ronaldo Salgado, Salgado Araujo’s son, had said in social media post after the shooting that his father was on his way to work, picking up his workers, when the shooting occurred. He said his father was a hardworking man and was in the process of getting a work permit.

Turbay is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.