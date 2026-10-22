Anthony Davis already receiving 'MVP' chants in Washington. He scored 34 points in debut for Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — How starved are the fans in Washington for watchable basketball?

Anthony Davis got an “MVP” chant before the first quarter was even over.

The star big man thrilled a newly hopeful crowd, scoring 34 points with 12 rebounds in his debut for the Wizards and leading them to a 128-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Washington acquired Trae Young and Davis last season, but the latter was injured and didn't play at all after being traded.

“Been nine months since I played a real game,” Davis said. “I had so much fun tonight. A lot of emotion, a lot of energy.”

Washington was without top overall draft pick AJ Dybantsa because of an ankle injury, but the fans were still plenty excited to see Davis. A flurry of activity in the first quarter drew the first “MVP” chant, and the crowd may have been even louder as Davis helped keep the Wizards in the game in the third.

Washington was held back most of the night by poor perimeter shooting, but a 21-2 run early in the fourth quarter enabled the Wizards to take control. Young finished with 20 points and 13 assists.

Young played a few games with Washington last season, but not with Davis.

“I want to help him get the MVP,” Young said. “Nights like tonight, and we continue to win games, he's going to be in the conversation.”

Washington fans would probably settle for a competitive team after the Wizards won 50 games total over the past three seasons.

A big crowd on opening night didn't seem like a big surprise to Davis, but it was something this team doesn't take for granted.

“Some guys on our team who has been here for a little bit was like, ‘We haven’t had this in a little bit,'" Davis said.

The warm welcome came with Davis' future in Washington still uncertain. He can become a free agent after this season and could fetch the Wizards a significant return in a trade.

For now, though, he can clearly help Washington win. And he's appreciated.

“The crowd was great. They were into it,” Davis said. “They got us over the hump.”

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