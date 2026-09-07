Antonelli's feat at Monza shows how he's shifting the F1 spotlight from Ferrari in Italy

For so long, Formula 1 in Italy has meant Ferrari .

No longer. Or at least not for now.

Not with Kimi Antonelli dominating the series.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver’s charge from the back to win his home grand prix sealed Antonelli’s place in the pantheon of Italian sports performances.

Having started 19th, it was the furthest back any driver came from to win in more than four decades.

What’s more is that Antonelli became the first home driver to win the Italian GP in 60 years.

“We’ve seen it with other great ones in the past — Lewis (Hamilton), who did it at some of the races — that’s what he’s shown,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said after Sunday's race. “There’s just no stopping when a driver and a car are one. There’s nothing that can stop them.”

In an editorial on Monday, the Gazzetta dello Sport called it “one of the most memorable” feats in F1 history. And it happened on a day to forget for Ferrari.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who Antonelli replaced at Mercedes, finished sixth — more than 20 seconds behind Antonelli — and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc crashed just five minutes in.

Ferrari fans cheered at the end anyhow — for Antonelli. When he body surfed on the crowd that invaded the track for the podium celebration, most of the fans holding him aloft were wearing red Ferrari hats.

“Even the red-clad Ferrari fans have fallen in love with (Antonelli), dedicating the same amount of cheers as they had for Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc when they won the Italian Grand Prix,” the Gazzetta said.

The Gazzetta added that Antonelli joins Alberto Tomba, Marco Pantani, Valentino Rossi and Jannik Sinner among Italy's sports heroes, calling him “just a kid who lives next door” who has become “a superhero.”

Spaghetti celebration

Antonelli celebrated in true Italian style — by eating spaghetti from the trophy's bowl .

It was a well-deserved meal.

Antonelli had to perform 26 passes to take the checkered flag in the biggest charge from the back since 1983 when John Watson won at Long Beach from starting 22nd.

The previous Italian winner at Monza was Ludovico Scarfiotti with Ferrari in 1966.

“This is one that I will remember. It’s how the circle closed,” Wolff said, recalling Antonelli’s F1 debut at Monza two years ago, which ended after just 10 minutes when he was involved in a high-speed crash in the first practice.

“Then two years later, it’s the ­biggest glory, the biggest moment of his career that’s probably going to be one of his biggest moments overall in the future,” Wolff added. “Even if he wins another 200 grands prix, that one will always remain special.”

It took Antonelli fewer than 17 laps to fight his way to the front.

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director, said Antonelli’s pace enabled a two-stop strategy that may have been decisive.

“He carved past cars we thought he may struggle to pass,” Shovlin said.

Title at home?

It might not be the only time this season that Antonelli celebrates before his home fans.

Antonelli moved 66 points ahead of teammate George Russell in the drivers' standings with 10 races remaining and the season finale could be moved from Abu Dhabi to Imola due to uncertainty over the Middle East security situation .

Imola is just down the road from Antonelli’s hometown of Bologna.

‘Cars’ movie made it ‘destiny’

Both of Antonelli’s parents have been involved in motorsport — his father was a driver and a team owner and his mother helped run the family squad.

Wolff signed Antonelli to Mercedes’ junior team in 2018.

Antonelli’s mother, Veronica, said it was “destiny” for their son to become an auto racing champion.

“When I was pregnant with him, where was I when I started to have contractions? At the movies watching ‘Cars’ — a film that Kimi then must have watched 100 times as a kid,” she said. “He surprises even me with his maturity and his ability to learn. He’s still a kid but mentally he’s just so strong.”

Up next for Antonelli: Tthe Spanish GP next weekend.

AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar in Monza contributed to this report.

See AP’s full auto racing coverage here