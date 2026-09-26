Antwan Raymond runs for 140 yards and 3 TDs in Rutgers' 58-7 romp over Howard

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Antwan Raymond ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead Rutgers to a 58-7 victory over Howard on Friday night.

The Scarlet Knights (1-3) scored on 10 of their 12 possessions, totaling 534 yards. Dylan Lonergan had a breakout game for Rutgers, passing for 214 yards and two TDs in three quarters against the Championship Subdivision's Bison. He entered the game with five interceptions.

KJ Duff, an AP pre-season second-team All-America wide receiver, caught five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Howard (1-3) totaled 184 yards with 75 of those coming on a touchdown run from Eden James, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James. He finished with 116 yards on seven carries.

The win gave coach Greg Schiano his 100th victory at Rutgers. Schiano is 100-111 in 18 years over two stints with the Scarlet Knights. He joins Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Troy Calhoun (Air Force) and Kirby Smart (Georgia) as active Bowl Subdivison head coaches to win 100 games at their current school.

The takeaway

Howard: The Bison have been overwhelmed against FBS schools. They beat UNLV 43-40 in 2017 for their lone win over an FBS school. Rutgers has outscored Howard 318-67 in their seven games. The Bison have been outscored in their last two games against Indiana and Rutgers by a combined 113-7.

Rutgers: Duff contemplated transferring out of Rutgers over the winter after a disappointing season when the Scarlet Knights went 5-7. His decision to stay in Piscataway has paid off. Duff became the 11th player in program history to reach 2,000 career receiving yards and the first player in Rutgers’ history to catch a touchdown in five straight games.

Up next

Howard hosts Hampton on Oct. 3.

Rutgers hosts defending champion Indiana on Oct. 3.

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