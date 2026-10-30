AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Massachusetts on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters decide Tuesday whether to reelect a full slate of Democratic incumbents for statewide office, including U.S. senator and governor. Also on the ballot are races for U.S. House, state Legislature and other state and local offices.

Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied:

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in contested races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, Governor’s Council, state Senate, state House, district attorney for Bristol and Norfolk, and nine statewide ballot measures.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 2.4 million votes were cast in the 2022 election for Massachusetts governor.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 45% of the vote in the 2022 gubernatorial election was cast early in-person or by mail.

The latest advance vote totals for Massachusetts can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

Massachusetts runs elections at the town and city level. There are 351 separate jurisdictions administering local elections, and they vary in terms of how and when they release results. In many of the larger jurisdictions, results from a mix of voting methods are released together throughout the night.

How long does vote counting usually take?

In the 2024 general election, the AP first reported results at 8:15 p.m. ET, or 15 minutes after polls closed. The vote count reached the half-way mark at 11:06 p.m. ET and 90% of total votes counted at 3:56 a.m. ET the following morning.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Massachusetts does not have automatic recounts. Candidates for statewide and districtwide offices may request a recount if the vote margin is not more than 0.5% of the total vote. Candidates at the town or ward level may request a recount through a signature petition. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .