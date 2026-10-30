AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Washington, D.C., on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., voters will elect leaders for federal and local offices on Tuesday. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for mayor, attorney general, U.S. delegate, D.C. Council, Shadow Representative, Shadow Senator, school board and a ballot initiative.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 201,000 votes were cast in the 2022 race for Washington, D.C.'s U.S. Delegate.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

Washington, D.C. votes predominantly by mail as all registered voters in the district are automatically sent a ballot. The latest advance vote totals for the district can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

Almost all results from early in-person voting are expected to be released in the first vote report of the night, along with almost all results from in-person Election Day voting. Only some results from absentee votes are expected to be released in the last vote report of the night.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 9:58 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, about two hours after polls closed. The district reached 50% of votes reporting at 10:04 p.m. ET, and 90% of votes reporting at 3:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 7.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Recounts are automatic in D.C. elections for federal offices, mayor, attorney general and district council, among others, if the margin is less than 1% of the total vote. Candidates may also request and pay for a recount regardless of the vote margin. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .