AP Player of the Week: BYU's Bear Bachmeier scored as runner, passer, receiver against Notre Dame

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 7 of the season:

Bear Bachmeier, BYU

The Cougars quarterback had a hand in all four of his team's touchdowns in a 28-24 win over Notre Dame. He had TD runs of 5 and 1 yard, caught a throwback pass from Kyler Kasper for a 15-yard TD and threw 6 yards to Walker Lyons for the go-ahead score with 1:47 left.

Bachmeier was the first Football Bowl Subdivision player in 30 years with a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown against an AP top-five opponent in the same game and the first BYU player to do it since Steve Young in the 1983 Holiday Bowl.

Bachmeier finished 23-of-36 for 224 yards and carried 13 times for 45 yards.

Runner-up

Auburn QB Byrum Brown. He rushed for 115 yards and a TD and passed for 150 yards and a score in the Tigers' 27-24 upset of then-No. 1 Georgia. Brown became the first Tigers quarterback to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games since Nick Marshall in 2014 and joined Cam Newton in 2010 as the only Auburn QBs in the last 40 years to run for more than 100 against Georgia.

Honorable mention

West Virginia QB Michael Hawkins Jr. was 25-of-33 passing for a career-high 464 yards and three touchdowns and ran 26 times for 77 yards and two TDs in a 45-42 win over Cincinnati ; Miami QB Darian Mensah was 23 of 34 for 326 yards and three TDs in a 43-35 double-overtime win over Florida State ; Miami WR Malachi Toney caught 11 passes for 154 yards and two TDs against FSU; Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop carried 32 times for 159 yards and two TDs in a 26-10 win over Alabama ; Army QB Cale Hellums ran 25 times for 195 yards and five TDs in a 56-24 win over Florida Atlantic ; Virginia Tech WR Que'Sean Brown caught six passes for 181 yards and a TD in a 34-24 win over Georgia Tech ; Wyoming QB Tyler Hughes had 379 yards of total offense and four rushing TDs in a 41-23 win over Northern Illinois .

Six stats

— Texas State became the first team since 2021 to rush for more than 500 yards against another FBS program when it piled up 503 in a 66-27 win over Colorado State . The Bobcats' Torrance Burgess Jr. ran for a career-high 224 yards to become the national season leader with 139.7 per game.

— Syracuse WR Umari Hatcher caught 13 balls for 224 yards in a 34-26 loss to Louisville . It was the Orange's first 200-yard receiving game since 2016.

— When CJ Carr was ruled to have fumbled as he attempted to spike the ball to stop the clock at the BYU 5 with 6 seconds left in the first half, it was Notre Dame's first lost fumble in 11 games.

— LSU has outscored opponents 89-17 in the third quarter, a 72-point differential that's best in the nation.

— James Madison coach Billy Napier has won 17 consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular-season games dating to 2021 with Louisiana-Lafayette. Napier coached Florida from 2022-25.

— Clemson's two touchdown passes through Week 7 are the fewest by a power-conference team at this point since Iowa had two in 2022.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, John Marshall, Michael Marot, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson, Eddie Pells and Dave Zelio.

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