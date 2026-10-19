Arch Manning remains the starter at Texas despite struggles and 2-game skid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning remains the starting quarterback for No. 19 Texas despite the Longhorn's offensive struggles in consecutive losses, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

“There’s no doubt about it, Arch can play better for us, but he's our starter,” Sarkisian said in his weekly news conference. “We need to see a better version of him this week.”

The Longhorns have consecutive losses in the regular season for the first time since 2021. Texas (4-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) plays No. 7 Mississippi (5-1, 3-1) on Saturday.

Manning, a fourth-year player, has struggled in his second season as the full-time starter and the Texas offense has had trouble scoring. The nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning was the top recruit in the country coming out of high school.

Since his arrival, Manning was projected as a potential Heisman Trophy winner.

“The player is in there,” Sarkisian said. “It's our job to get it out of him.”

Manning ranks 11th among SEC quarterbacks with 1,295 yards passing, a 64% completion rate, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has three fourth-quarter turnovers that proved critical in losses to Florida and Oklahoma.

Manning's decision-making as plays develop has been notably hesitant and he has been sacked 17 times this season.

Texas' No. 2 quarterback, KJ Lacey, was a top-rated recruit but has little game experience. The 6-foot, 188-pound sophomore has played in two games this season and completed 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards. He hasn't played since Texas beat UTSA 30-6 on Sept. 19.

Lacey normally gets snaps with the first-team offense during the week and that won't change this week, Sarkisian said.

Manning's struggles aren't the only problem with the Texas offense.

Sarkisian's play-calling has been heavily criticized, Texas has scored more than three touchdowns just once this season and the Longhorns average just 135 yards per game rushing, which ranks among the worst in the SEC.

Sarkisian noted that every team now has a loss and Texas is still in the mix for a conference championship.

“It’s easy to listen to the outside noise, the ‘sky is falling and the season’s over,’" Sarkisian said. “We’ve got to get back on the horse, we’ve got to ride.”

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