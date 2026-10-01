Argentina beats Bolivia 4-0 in its first match since Lionel Messi's international retirement

CÓRDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Two goals in each half gave Argentina a comfortable 4–0 victory over Bolivia on Wednesday in the team's first match since Lionel Messi announced his international retirement .

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 19th minute, Nicolás Paz doubled the lead in the 29th, Cristian Romero added a scored in the 54th and José Manuel “Flaco” López sealed the win in the 86th.

It was a reassuring performance for the Albiceleste, who were returning to action for the first time since their World Cup final defeat to Spain in extra time.

The 39-year-old Messi stepped away from international duty last month, but he will don the iconic No. 10 jersey one last time next Tuesday in a farewell match against Benin in Buenos Aires. Messi played 207 games for Argentina and is its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, 21 of them in World Cups.

In Messi's absence, “Cuti” Romero captained the side. Before Messi’s final send-off, Argentina will host another friendly against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

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