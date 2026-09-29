Argentina's post-Messi era begins against Bolivia, coach discusses future of No. 10 jersey

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — With the iconic No. 10 jersey unassigned, Argentina will face its first test of the post- Lionel Messi era when it hosts Bolivia in a friendly on Wednesday.

As the 39-year-old legend gets set for his farewell match with Argentina next week, coach Lionel Scaloni is already looking toward the future.

Facing the immense challenge of replacing Messi, the coach remained pragmatic: “We’ll find a way to play differently.”

“That’s what these matches are for — to experiment," Scaloni said Tuesday ahead the game against Bolivia at the Kempes Stadium in Córdoba. “That said, our core style still revolves around controlling the ball. From there, we’ll see how we adapt.”

Scaloni has opted to field strikers Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez together up front — a tactical combination he had previously avoided.

Scaloni stopped short of confirming the starting lineup, but Argentina is expected to field most of the players who featured in the World Cup final against Spain.

Anticipated changes include Agustín Giay starting at right-back, Exequiel Palacios replacing the suspended Enzo Fernández (following his red card in the final), and Valentín Barco slotting in as a third midfielder. Nicolás Paz, currently playing for Italy’s Como, will take on the playmaking duties in Messi’s absence.

Will anyone wear the No. 10 jersey?

Scaloni confirmed at Tuesday's press conference that no player will wear No. 10 for now — Messi's jersey number when he lifted the 2022 World Cup trophy and throughout most of his 207 appearances for Argentina.

Messi's farewell match is Oct. 6 against Benin in Buenos Aires.

“We aren’t obligated to assign it for these matches, so we won’t give it to anyone until Leo’s farewell game,” the coach said. “The idea is for someone to eventually take it on, given how special it is to wear. We just haven’t decided who yet.”

Messi announced the end of his international career in late August. In his final World Cup — the sixth of his career —he played eight matches and scored eight goals. He concludes his national team career as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, 21 of which came in World Cup tournaments.

Scaloni set to continue

Scaloni is close to renewing his contract, which is set to expire on Dec. 31.

“The important thing is that the desire is there,” the coach said. “I had to step back, re-evaluate, and look closely at the sporting side alongside the financial aspects. I needed to analyze what lies ahead. In the end, we’re excited about the future, and that shared enthusiasm paved the way toward an agreement.”

Scaloni had previously hinted he might step down following the World Cup final defeat on July 19. However, he recently met with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia to negotiate an extension through the 2030 World Cup, which Argentina will co-host.

“We will always compete — I am certain of that — which is why I decided to stay,” he maintained. “We see the talent coming through and the hunger to be here. Not a single player turned down a call-up for this window, which is a great sign. We are guaranteed to compete against anyone, and I have no doubt we will perform at a high level.”

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