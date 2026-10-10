Arizona State assistant hockey coach not at opener in wake of player collapse

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona State hockey coach who was present during an outdoor workout that left a player on life support is not with the team for its home opener.

Assistant coach Alex Hicks did not join the team for Friday's game against Holy Cross, appearing to be the latest coach affected by the fallout from defenseman Matthew Mayich's collapse during an Aug. 20 workout.

The university did not say why Hicks was not with the team.

Head coach Greg Powers was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 30 and was not with the team for its opening weekend at Lindenwood. Arizona State also asked former Arizona State Supreme Court chief justice Scott Bales to lead an independent review of the incident, requesting it be completed by early December.

The 21-year-old Mayich, who was drafted by the St. Louis Blues, collapsed during an outdoor workout on the first day the NCAA allows official activities. He suffered from external heat stroke that reduced flow of oxygen to his brain and is unlikely to recover, according to family attorney Rob Carey.

The Arizona State police department is investigating the incident and a report will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for independent review when completed.

Seven Arizona State players sent a letter to university President Michael Crow asking for an independent review and the coaching staff involved with the outdoor workout be placed on administrative leave until it was completed. The letter also called out discrepancies from an initial probe by the university .

The players sent the letter anonymously through an attorney fearing retribution from the coaching staff, but Powers issued a statement saying he would cooperate with the independent review and that the players should feel free to be candid while participating in the review.

The Mayich family was pleased ASU asked Bales to investigate, but not with the scope of his review, saying he should investigate what went wrong during the workout and who was responsible, not just review school policies.

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