Arteta signs new contract at Arsenal to 2030 after leading club to Premier League title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that is set to extend his stay at the English champions beyond a decade.

Arteta penned a deal that keeps him at Arsenal until 2030, the club said Wednesday. The Times of London reported that Arteta will now be earning 20 million pounds ($26.40 million) per year.

The 44-year-old Spanish coach took charge in December 2019 and is now comfortably the longest-serving coach in England's top flight.

He led Arsenal to the Premier League title last season, ending the club's 22-year wait to be the champions of England again, and also to the Champions League final .

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime,” Arteta said in a club statement, “and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

Arteta also played for Arsenal, spending the last five years of his career there.

“He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values and carries them in his heart,” Arsenal co-chairmen Stan and Josh Kroenke said.

“He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together.”

Arteta's previous contract with the club was due to expire at the end of this season. If he sees out his new deal, he would be the third-longest-serving Arsenal manager in its history, behind only Arsene Wenger and George Allison.

The stage could be set for a period of dominance for Arsenal, with leading rival Manchester City facing sanctions — they could range from huge fines to expulsion from the Premier League — after being found guilty by an independent commission of large-scale financial violations in one of the biggest scandals in English soccer. City has lodged an appeal against the findings.

In announcing Arteta's contract extension, Arsenal said the club's focus was “competing for major trophies in a sustainable way” and also continuing to strengthen the bond between the club and its supporters.

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