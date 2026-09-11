Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina to meet in a US Open final between the world's top 2 players

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka is going for a third consecutive U.S. Open title. Standing in her way is Elena Rybakina, who is taking over for her as the No. 1-ranked women's tennis player in the world.

Sabalenka and Rybakina meet in the final on Saturday, their third time playing for a Grand Slam championship and 18th head-to-head matchup of their careers. It comes with them at the top of their games and the top of the sport after Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets and Rybakina rallied past Coco Gauff in the semifinals .

“We’re dealing with the two best players in the last couple of years on the women’s side,” former men's player Max Mirnyi, now part of Sabalenka's coaching team, said Friday. “Their results and their rankings and their titles speak for themselves. When they see each other across the net, I think that brings out the best in each one of them.”

Sabalenka entered the U.S. Open in a bit of a rut, failing to reach the quarterfinals in each of her past three tournaments, including an exit in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The 28-year-old has looked right at home back in Flushing Meadows, losing just one set in six matches and making another deep run in dominant fashion.

“She’s in love with New York, I guess,” coach Anton Dubrov said with a laugh, noting Sabalenka's strength on hard courts and calmness in the chaotic environment of Arthur Ashe Stadium. “If she's in control of (her) energy, she’s pretty good.”

Sabalenka has been first in the WTA rankings since Oct. 21, 2024. Regardless of the result, that changes Monday, with Rybakina ascending to that spot for the first time.

Rybakina, 27, is one victory away from her third major title and second this year. She won the Australian Open in January, beating Sabalenka in the final.

“It’s an important match, and since it’s a final, honestly, I feel like it doesn’t matter who is on the other side,” Rybakina said after beating Gauff on Friday night. “You just want to win and do your best.”

Sabalenka has won 10 of her 17 matches against Rybakina, including two of three at Grand Slams. Rybakina is 4-2 when they've faced off in a final.

“She’s a very aggressive player: It’s difficult to play with her, mentally, physically because she has big game, big serve,” Rybakina said. “I will need to come with all the energy I will have, bring my best serve against Aryna and make the right decisions in the right moment because most of the times it’s (a) tight, tight score.”

Mirnyi believes Sabalenka has gotten better throughout the tournament. That was evident in her making quick work of the third-ranked Pegula 7-5, 6-2, in 80 minutes to reach her fourth U.S. Open final in a row.

So much for the concerns over Sabalenka's summer struggles.

“I feel confident, and I feel mentally and physically really strong right now,” Sabalenka said. “I keep the same routine. The last couple of months really teach me how to shut down the noise from outside. I think that’s what’s the meaning behind all of those tough lessons to finally learn how to stay focused on myself and forget about the outside noise.”

Much of that noise was about being — and losing — No. 1 status. Sabalenka's coaches see a benefit in having the situation settled.

“It’s extra fuel: ‘I have to prove who’s who,’” Dubrov said. “There’s a next chapter right now. You have to chase again. It’s extra motivation for you. Just go and get it.”

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