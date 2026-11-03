As the NFL returns to Spain, split in European football leaves Madrid's team on the sideline

MADRID (AP) — About a year ago, the Madrid Bravos were riding a wave of excitement about American football in Spain as the country hosted its first regular-season NFL game.

The franchise had just completed its second season in the European League of Football, which featured many of the leading teams and players on the continent, and was looking forward to capitalizing on the growing interest in the sport across Europe.

But ahead of the second NFL game in Madrid next weekend between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the landscape of European tackle football looks a lot different — and the Bravos are no longer playing.

The team ultimately ceased operations, falling victim to uncertainty surrounding American football in Europe after a group of franchises terminated a cooperation agreement with the ELF in January with plans to form a new league. Another group of franchises had announced in December that they would create their own independent league for 2026 — the American Football League Europe.

“We need a bit more security and less risk,” Bravos owner and general manager Jaime Martín told The Associated Press. “It is much harder to sell American football when there are two leagues splitting the fan base. It would make more sense to have just one consolidating sponsorships, television coverage and visibility.”

The ELF, which began play in 2021 to fill the void after NFL Europe folded in 2007, unraveled amid financial problems and disputes over governance during and after the 2025 season. Some teams, including the Bravos, called for structural reform, economic fairness and transparency to promote more sustainable development of the sport.

The breakaway teams couldn’t reach agreements over how to structure a new league and eventually went two different ways.

The two leagues

The European Football Alliance began play with six teams that shared collective control of the league, while the American Football League Europe was created with eight franchises supported by centrally coordinated operations and outside investment.

“There’s a difference of ideas, or thoughts, or whatever you want to call that,” said Jim Tomsula, a former 49ers head coach who now is the CEO of AFLE. “Obviously, with the whole thing that happened with the ELF, did that let all the fans down? Was that disappointing? Was it a good thing? No, it wasn’t a good thing. But that is what it is, and here we are.”

He said now there is an opportunity “to do this right” and there’s no more time to “be messing around.”

“I tell all the people in this league that I’m in: This is the best chance. The structure and the financial backing and support that we have, this is the greatest opportunity that football’s ever had,” he said. “We can’t have this league folding and this fighting and all that stuff. We’ve got to do this the right way. And that’s why we’re taking our systematic approach and doing it that way.”

NFL not involved

Tomsula said the NFL is not getting involved yet but it is always looking at the state of American football everywhere.

“They’ll have their eyes on it, make no mistake,” he said. “And will they help if they see a project that they like? Will they help it along? Yes. Do they need to publicize it? No.”

Tomsula said the NFL is always “looking to protect their shield,” but “we are not in their territory.”

Major League Soccer model

Tomsula said AFLE took an approach similar to Major League Soccer’s early model, with centralized oversight and financial support aimed at helping its franchises become sustainable and eventually profitable.

This season, AFLE featured teams in Germany (Berlin Thunder and Rhein Fire), Switzerland (Alpine Rams), Italy (Firenze Red Lions), England (London Warriors), France (Paris Lights), Austria (Vienna Vikings) and Poland (Panthers Wroclaw). Poland’s Warsaw Eagles are set to join next year.

The EFA had teams in Germany (Frankfurt Galaxy and Munich Ravens), Denmark (Nordic Storm), Austria (Raiders Tirol), France (Paris Musketeers) and the Czech Republic (Prague Lions). The London Guard is set to join in 2027.

The EFA had 10 regular-season games per team and the AFLE had 12 games, with a four-team playoff in both leagues. The Nordic Storm won the Championship Game in the EFA this season, while the Vienna Vikings won AFLE’s Gold Bowl.

AFLE games had some of the biggest crowds, but the EFA had higher average reported attendance and fewer lopsided results during the regular season.

What’s next?

“I think that the consumer is going to choose the way that they want to view football,” Musketeers general manager John Booker said. “I think you have to do football at the highest level possible, you have to create the best fan experience possible, you have to get as many people involved in and aware of the sport as possible. And I think when you do that, the market is going to fix itself.”

There were about 3,000 fans per regular-season game in the EFA and 2,000 in the AFLE based on games with reported attendance in 2026. More than 11,000 were on hand for a game between traditional powerhouses the Vienna Vikings and the Rhein Fire in the AFLE.

“There are two competing models, both of which can be successful,” Martín said. “As long as both leagues can be able to grow and become more established, then sooner or later, a merger will happen.”

Could the Madrid Bravos return?

That could open the way for a return of the Bravos, he said.

“We still believe that having a team based in Spain, in Madrid, makes a lot of sense, as we think the appropriate infrastructure is in place to support it,” he said. “As the outlook for these leagues becomes clearer, we’ll be able to discuss whether a return is possible. For now, we’re waiting to see how things unfold and what happens with both of them.”

Booker, a former offensive lineman who played for San Jose State and spent much of his coaching career in Europe, said that no matter what, there is no going back when it comes to American football in Europe.

“The confidence I have is that there is an appetite for the sport in the market. The fact that the NFL sees that, they don’t really waste money, kind of confirms that,” he said. “I think it will be consolidated in the future. Most definitely football in Europe is inevitable. It’s going to happen. There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a strong sport in Europe. How long that’s going take, I’m not sure.”

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