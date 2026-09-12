Avery Johnson and Rodney Fields Jr. lead Kansas State over Washington State 34-7

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, Rodney Price Jr. added a 75-yard rushing score, and Kansas State beat Washington State 34-7 on Saturday.

The Kansas State defense has yet to allow an offensive touchdown this season in two games — as the lone Cougar touchdown came on a 47-yard interception return by Jaylen Thomas to end the first half.

Price ran for 105 yards on 13 carries, while Josh Manning, Joe Jackson and Brandon White all had receiving touchdowns for Kansas State (2-0). Manning had 10 receptions for 97 yards. Johnson was 22 of 34 with two interceptions, and he rushed for 78 yards.

Price started the first drive of the second half with his long scoring run. Kansas State finished with 295 yards on the ground compared to 101 for the Cougars.

Caden Pinnick was 9 of 20 for 65 yards for the Cougars (0-2). Kirby Vorhees had 45 yards on the ground.

Wendell Gregory had five tackles and two sacks for Kansas State, which has allowed just three points this season in 120 minutes.

The game was delayed due to lightning for almost an hour after the halftime break.

The takeaway

Washington State’s offense looked rough for the second straight week after scoring just 10 points against Washington.

Johnson had flashes of brilliance for Kansas State, but he also showed some spots of needed growth. The interception at the end of the half gave the Cougars some life on a bad mistake.

Up next

Washington State has its home opener next Saturday against Duquesne.

Kansas State Hosts Tulane the same day.

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