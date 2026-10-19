Baker Mayfield might not be able to save the Buccaneers' season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s return, whenever it happens, might be too late to save the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 after wasting another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and losing 26-19 to Pittsburgh in overtime on Sunday.

They’re 0-4 at home and led in the final quarter in three of those games.

Mayfield has missed the last three games because of a thumb injury. He is expected to practice Wednesday, but coach Todd Bowles said the team won’t know his status for the Bucs' game against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-2) until later in the week.

If he can’t play, undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels will make another start. Daniels was impressive in leading Tampa Bay to a road win at Dallas but made mistakes against the Steelers. He threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter that helped Aaron Rodgers lead a comeback.

No matter who is under center, it will be difficult for the Buccaneers to rebound from this start. They’ve now lost 12 of their last 15 games since opening 6-2 last season.

But their next two games are against division opponents. If they find a way to win both, they’ll be right back in the mix.

“It’s critical,” Bowles said Monday. “It’s a step to trying to get back in it. The guys that you’ve got to play are ahead of you right now, so it’s going to be critical that we win these games.”

While the offense has struggled, the defense has been a bright spot for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are fifth in yards allowed but middle of the pack in giving up 23 points per game.

“We’ve done some good things defensively, but you’ve still got to finish the game,” Bowles said. “They’re playing well — obviously, we’ve got to do a little bit more. Offensively, we’ve just got to catch up a little bit.”

What’s working

The pass rush. The Buccaneers sacked Rodgers five times after getting only six sacks in the first five games. Second-year linebacker David Walker had two of the sacks.

What needs help

Quarterback play. Mayfield and Daniels have combined for 10 turnovers and a 71.6 passer rating.

Stock up

Edge rusher David Walker had two sacks while playing just 28 snaps. He came in averaging only 14 snaps per game. The second-year pro leads the team with four sacks this season.

“Just making the most of the opportunities,” Walker said.

“Coach is putting us in the right position and I’m just trying to win my 1-on-1s whenever I get in. And the team, as a D-line, we just work together. We call it four equals one and that’s what’s been giving us all success.”

Stock down

Daniels. He completed just 51.1% of his passes, took five sacks and threw two picks in the fourth quarter that led to a pair of field goals.

"(I’m) not happy with the results, but happy with the opportunity that I got the chance to be able to go out here and play with a whole bunch of elite playmakers, a whole lot of people who have gotten the chance to be able to make plays at the NFL level for quite some time,” Daniels said. “So, for me, I believe that I’ve proved (to) myself that I’m able to play at this level.”

Injuries

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib), CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) and RB Sean Tucker (quad) didn’t play.

Key number

2.5 — The Bucs averaged that number of yards per dropback.

Next steps

The Bucs visit the Panthers (3-2).

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