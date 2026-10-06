Banged-up forwards Logan O’Connor and Zachary L’Heureux could return on Avalanche's 2-game trip

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Banged-up Colorado forwards Logan O’Connor and Zachary L’Heureux could make their season debuts this week during a two-game road swing.

It's more offense for an Avalanche team that's started the season 2-0 and has scored 14 goals. O'Connor and L’Heureux have been sidelined with lower-body injuries. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday after practice he expects them to play either Wednesday night in Winnipeg or Thursday night at Calgary — maybe even both.

L’Heureux was acquired along with center Fedor Svechkov in June as part of a deal that sent forward Jack Drury to Nashville.

“You always want to be healthy for Game 1 and I'm on the shelf, so it's not fun," L’Heureux said after being a full participant in practice Tuesday. “But I'm lucky and fortunate that it's not something major and I was able to rehab it quick enough. I'm ready to go now.”

A first-round pick by the Predators in 2021, L’Heureux has played in 87 career NHL games, with nine goals and 11 assists. He also has 84 penalty minutes. L’Heureux drew a suspension during the 2024-25 season for slew-footing Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

Bednar compared L’Heureux playing on the edge to a younger version of Nazem Kadri.

“He's matured into knowing when he has to play physical and play with grit, and when he can tone that down a little bit,” Bednar said of the 36-year-old Kadri. "He’s not as reactive as he was when he was a young guy.

“We’ll just watch (L’Heureux) play and have discussions on when we think he needs to dial it back a little bit or when he needs to ramp it up a little bit. But I don’t like to prejudge guys. It’s a different culture. It’s a different locker room. It’s a different team. He’s maturing, daily, and we’ll see where he gets to in this game.”

O'Connor missed the opening 69 games last season after undergoing hip surgery. He dressed in all 13 playoff games as the Avalanche made it to the Western Conference Final before being swept by Vegas.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here