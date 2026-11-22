TURIN, Italy (AP) — Barcelona recovered from a two-goal deficit to rally past Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday and restore its three-point lead at the top of the Spanish league.

Juventus and AC Milan had emphatic wins in Italy while Mauricio Pochettino got off to a rough start with Manchester United in the Premier League .

Paris FC remains second in France — and Paris — after a 4-0 win against struggling Angers — part of a string of lopsided results across Europe's soccer leagues on Sunday.

Own-goal seals Barcelona's comeback

Villarreal stunned Barcelona with two goals in the first seven minutes by Canada internationals Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. Lamine Yamal then missed a penalty to leave Barcelona trailing 2-0 at halftime.

Barcelona produced a powerful comeback in the second half with three goals in 10 minutes. Gerard Martín and Fermín López scored for the Catalan club before Villarreal’s Pau Navarro's own-goal made it 3-2 in the 67th. Navarro was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time.

The home victory moved Barcelona clear of Real Madrid, which on Saturday came from behind to defeat Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Barcelona has won three straight league matches since its first league defeat of the season — against Real Madrid in the clasico at Camp Nou last month.

Elsewhere in Spain, Osasuna beat Malaga 1-0 while Racing Santander defeated Real Sociedad 3-2.

Atletico Madrid was playing Getafe away later.

Spalletti reaches 600 games in Serie A

Luciano Spalletti’s 600th Serie A game as a coach ended happily despite Juventus being booed by fans at halftime.

After a goalless first half against Venezia, Juve came out roaring in the second with Nick Woltemade, Teun Koopmeiners and Juan Cabal Randal scoring before Randal Kolo Muani made it 4-0 from the penalty spot.

Woltemade traveled across town after the game to watch the ATP finals in Turin where fellow German Alexander Zverev lost the championship match to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Defending champion Inter has a chance to move into second place behind Lazio when it plays Atalanta away later Sunday.

Nightmare start for Pochettino

Pochettino’s first match after leaving the U.S. men’s national team to take charge of Manchester United ended with a stinging 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

United went down to 10 men after eight minutes when Leny Yoro was sent off, and never recovered.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz gave Liverpool a two-goal lead within five minutes of Yoro's red card. Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz added two more goals in the second half.

Earlier Sunday, Brighton missed out on the chance to close the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal after a 2-0 loss to Hull.

Paris FC stays second in France

Paris FC brushed aside Angers, scoring all four goals in the second half.

Patrick Zabi tapped in the opening goal right after the break and Luca Koleosho made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Maxime Lopez and Diego Coppola closed out the scoring on a rainy afternoon in Paris.

In their second season since being promoted to Ligue 1, Paris FC has seven wins in 11 matches and sits three points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.

Germany: Werder Bremen routs Hamburg

Werder Bremen also left everything for the second half as it defeated Hamburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga.

Justin Nijnmah scored twice after Marco Friedl gave Bremen the lead in the 55th, and Niclas Fullkrug made it 4-0 in injury time.

Augsburg coach Manuel Baum had to watch from the stands as his team snapped a seven-match winless run with a 3-1 win over Mainz. Baum was sent off just before halftime for not returning the ball for a Mainz throw-in.

Danish league leader humbled

In Denmark, FC Copenhagen could lose the top spot in the Superliga standings after a humiliating 5-0 loss to Nordsjaelland.

Copenhagen was down by a goal when Akos Markgraf was sent off in the 60th minute. Nordsjaelland took full advantage, scoring four times before the final whistle. The result equals Copenhagen’s biggest ever Superliga loss.

Undefeated Midtjylland jumps to first place with a draw or win at Broendby on Monday.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here