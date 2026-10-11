Bears QB Caleb Williams misses third straight game with hamstring injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is missing his third straight game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams hasn’t played since injuring his right hamstring during a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20. Williams returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and was listed as questionable on Friday, but the Bears listed him as one of their inactive players Sunday.

The Bears won each of the first two games Williams has missed. Case Keenum took his place in a 27-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and Tyson Bagent started in a 23-12 triumph over the New York Jets. Bagent was practicing as the Bears’ likely starting quarterback in the days leading up to the Packers game.

Veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler is active for Green Bay, clearing the way for him to make his Packers debut. Zeitler signed with the Packers on Sept. 30. Green Bay's inactive players are guards Jacob Monk, Aaron Banks and Donovan Jennings plus defensive tackle Anthony Campbell.

Running back Kyle Monangai, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, defensive linemen Jamree Kromah and Jayden Loving and offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo are all inactive.

The Bears already had ruled out Monangai (thumb/toe) and Elliott (quadricep) on Friday. The Packers ruled out running back Chris Brooks on the same day.

Brooks was placed on injured reserve Saturday, so he must miss at least the Packers’ next four games.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here