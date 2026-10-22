Big Ten schedule has three Top 25 teams going on the road to face unranked foes

Things to watch this weekend in the Big Ten:

Game of the week

No. 6 Indiana (6-1, 3-1) at Michigan (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Indiana attempts to bounce back from a 19-15 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State that snapped the defending national champions’ 22-game winning streak.

Michigan could have a new starting quarterback for this game. The Wolverines rallied to beat Penn State 21-18 last week after Tommy Carr took over for Bryce Underwood at quarterback in the second half. Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said he had decided on his starter but didn't want to announce it beforehand.

The undercard

No. 15 Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Iowa has won 10 of its last 11 meetings with Minnesota and will attempt to maintain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, the 98-pound bronze pig that goes to the winner of this matchup. Minnesota already got a rivalry win this year by beating Michigan at home for the first time since 1977.

No. 16 Southern California (6-1, 3-1) at Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

One week after losing 17-7 at UCLA, Wisconsin returns home to try spoiling USC’s College Football Playoff hopes. Wisconsin’s home-field advantage could get neutralized a bit since this game is taking place at the same time Game 2 of the World Series is happening 80 miles away in Milwaukee.

Impact players

— Northwestern LB Braydon Brus had 15 tackles – including one for loss - in a 24-21 victory at Michigan State.

— Rutgers WR KJ Duff had nine catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-30 victory at Maryland. Duff has nine touchdown catches, and he has accumulated over 100 yards receiving in four of Rutgers’ six games.

— Oregon OLB Matayo Uiagalelei has recorded a sack in each of his last four games. His 24 ½ career sacks put him in a tie for fourth in school history. Nick Reed owns the school record with 29 ½ from 2005-08.

Inside the numbers

No. 9 UCLA has 19 takeaways to rank second in the Bowl Subdivision, behind only New Mexico (21). UCLA has eight more takeaways than any other Big Ten team. … Rutgers has the fewest penalty yards per game (28.67) of any Bowl Subdivision team. … Indiana’s FBS-leading streak of 1,473 straight snaps without losing a fumble ended against Ohio State, as the Hoosiers lost two fumbles in that game. … Washington’s 38-26 victory over Purdue last week marked the first time since a 2003 Apple Cup triumph over Washington State that the Huskies had won a game in which they committed at least five turnovers. … Penn State has lost its first four Big Ten games for a second straight season. The last time Penn State had started out 0-4 in Big Ten competition in consecutive seasons was in 2003-04.

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