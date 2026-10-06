Big Ten won't discipline Maryland-Nebraska officiating crew or fine Rhule for postgame criticism

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — No disciplinary action will be taken against Big Ten officials who worked the Maryland-Nebraska football game or against Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule for his postgame criticism of the crew, a conference spokesman said Tuesday.

The Big Ten announced Monday that Nebraska's final point-after kick in a 48-23 victory in Lincoln on Saturday was incorrectly officiated after a roughing-the-snapper penalty was called.

Since Nebraska missed the attempt, the penalty should have resulted in the Huskers retrying the attempt with the penalty yardage enforced as half the distance to the goal. However, the miss was allowed to stand and the penalty yardage was incorrectly assessed on the ensuing kickoff.

“The Big Ten has been in contact with its officiating team from Saturday's game regarding the error and will continue to emphasize consistent application of the playing rules,” the conference said in a statement.

Rhule indicated after the game that he expected to be fined for his criticism of officials. A combined 28 penalties were called, most in a game since 2021, and the Huskers were flagged 16 times.

“I thought it was ridiculous,” Rhule said. “I thought it was poorly handled by the officials and poorly done by us. You’ve never heard me say that before but I was frustrated today. There were things I’ve never had called before.”

Asked to elaborate on his comments, Rhule said, “I’m just waiting for the fine. I’m going to stop, respectfully. l’ve probably said too much.”

The officiating crew headed by refereee Jim Wharrie also worked the Western Michigan-Michigan game Sept. 5. That game ended with confusion about the game clock. An extra second was put on the clock, and Michigan’s second attempt at a Hail Mary pass was successful, giving the Wolverines a 13-12 win. Big Ten replay officials ordered the extra second, and on-field officials were not at fault, spokesman David Bassity noted.

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