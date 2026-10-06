Bijan Robinson's big production and efficient play from Michael Penix Jr. sparks Falcons' turnaround

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons' running game has taken the pressure off quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in his return to the starting offense.

Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson combined to rush for 207 yards and five touchdowns as the Falcons' offense continued their dramatic turnaround with Penix as the starter in Atlanta's 45-24 win on “Monday Night Football” at New Orleans.

The Falcons have gone from the lowest-scoring team in the league to the highest with the return of Penix, who has led his team to 80 points in the two weeks he’s been back. In the season’s opening two weeks, with reserve Cooper Rush at the controls, the Falcons scored just 16 combined points in losses to the Steelers and Panthers.

Atlanta’s dominant win over the Saints came on the heels of a 35-14 blowout at Green Bay on Sept. 24. A team that was booed off its home field after a 34-3 loss to the Panthers is now tied for first place in the NFC South after four games.

“What do I think I’ve proven? That I’m healthy. That’s it,” said Penix, who tore his left ACL last November. “I feel like we still got a lot of work to do. I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m satisfied. You know we still got a long season.”

Atlanta's offense continues to focus on the running game, but Penix was efficient and avoided mistakes against the Saints. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He spread the ball around, threw a deep 31-yard touchdown pass and led a mistake-free performance that produced six offensive touchdowns and the most points Atlanta has scored in a game since 2016.

“Mike played well. He took care of the football, made some really good throws,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. “I thought the throw late in the game, that third down, get the ball to Drake (London), which was an excellent play. There’s a bunch of great stuff out there, but I really like Mike’s demeanor on game day. I like how he’s he’s operating.”

What’s working

Did we mention the offense? It was a complete performance for the second straight week. Beyond stars Bijan Robinson (19 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs), London (five catches, 96 yards), the Falcons were also able to address other areas. Tight end Kyle Pitts had three catches for 47 yards after entering the game with just two receptions on the season. Jahan Dotson had two catches for 54 yards and a TD as the Falcons search for a No. 2 wide receiver behind London. Brian Robinson Jr. also was strong with 62 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

The offensive line paved the way for 205 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per attempt, but perhaps even more importantly, allowed the oft-injured Penix to be sacked just once.

What needs help

The Falcons knew wide receiver Chris Olave would be the focus of the Saints’ passing game and he was still able to finish with eight catches and 116 yards. The Saints were also able to finish three of their four trips to the red zone with touchdowns, though one was in the final two minutes with the game decided.

Stock up

Can Bijan Robinson’s stock get much higher? On the third play from scrimmage, Robinson ran for a 59-yard touchdown , hitting a top speed of 21.78 mph according to NextGen stats, which is the second fastest by a ball carrier this season. He is second in the NFL with 614 yards from scrimmage, 7 behind Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III.

Stock down

The Falcons have faced a league-high 178 pass attempts, mostly because of having big leads the past two weeks. Despite that high number, Atlanta has just one interception this season. It is also tied for 22nd in sacks with seven.

Injuries

Defensive end Za’Darius Smith was down for several minutes in the first quarter, but jogged off the field. He was ruled out with a concussion. Left tackle Jake Matthews left with a groin injury in the first half and did not return.

Key number

3 — career touchdown runs of at least 50 yards by Bijan Robinson, with all three coming on “Monday Night Football.”

What’s next

The Falcons will play their third straight primetime game when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here