Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson ejected after spitting toward Raiders players

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from Sunday’s game against Las Vegas for spitting toward a group of Raiders players, including tight end Brock Bowers, just before halftime.

Officials disqualified Gardner-Johnson for unsportsmanlike conduct, the latest incident in a career marked by confrontations and disciplinary fines.

The 28-year-old was previously ejected while playing for Philadelphia in 2024 and has been fined numerous times, although he has never been suspended.

Buffalo is his sixth NFL team in eight seasons. He previously played for New Orleans, Philadelphia, Detroit, Houston and Chicago before signing a one-year contract with the Bills.

Known for his aggressive play and verbal exchanges with opponents, Gardner-Johnson has repeatedly drawn scrutiny for his on-field behavior.

Sunday’s incident could bring additional discipline from the NFL, including a fine or possible suspension.

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