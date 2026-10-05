Bills cornerback Max Hairston apologizes for snubbing reporters after tough game in loss to Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Max Hairston wasn't going to let one bad day spoil the next.

Rather than stew in his emotions, Hairston made an unusual appearance in the Bills’ media room on Monday to apologize for leaving the locker room and refusing to take questions a day earlier following a 29-26 loss to New England .

“First, I wanted to apologize for that. That’s kind of immature, and I’m better than that. So I wanted to get that out of the way,” said Hairston, who requested to address reporters even though players are off until Thursday. “I let my emotions get the best of me, and I didn’t want to say something I might have regretted. You live and you learn.”

And Hairston vowed that learning process will extend to his on-field play, too.

“Just going back and looking in the mirror and holding myself accountable. We have a standard, and it’s my job to maintain that standard. And I have to do better,” he said. “This morning I woke up with a growth mindset. It’s time to move on and not put that on tape again.”

Buffalo’s first-round pick out of Kentucky a year ago, Hairston had a forgettable outing in his fourth start of the season. And he was taking on the added responsibility of guarding the Patriots top receiving threat in place of Christian Benford, who was sidelined by a toe injury.

The 23-year-old Hairston was beaten on both of Romeo Doubs’ touchdown catches, while also looking hesitant in other situations.

Hairston was caught playing too far off the line of scrimmage in allowing Doubs to make a 9-yard catch to convert a fourth-and-2. It happened during a third-quarter drive that ended with Doubs’ 2-yard touchdown catch that put New England up 21-17.

And Hairston was slow in attempting to tackle tight end Hunter Henry on a 12-yard catch-and-run to convert a third-and-10 that allowed New England to run out the final 49 seconds.

Speaking before Hairston took the podium, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard agreed with the notion the cornerback’s effort level deserved to be questioned on Henry’s catch.

“I think that’s clear. I mean, he would tell you that,” Leonhard said.

“And that’s the thing that I love about Max is the pride. He cares, he wants it, he will address it,” he added. “I think he’s an emotional player, that the emotions are getting the best of him right now, and it’s our job to help settle that down.”

Coach Joe Brady said he’s not lost faith in Hairston.

“There’s a reason he stayed out there, because I believed there was going to be an opportunity that he was going to make a play,” Brady said, before looking ahead to Buffalo’s game at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

“He’s going to be out there this Monday, and he’s going to make a play,” Brady added. “That’s the confidence that we have in him, and I need him to have that confidence in himself. I think he does.”

Hairston looks forward to facing a Rams offense that features quarterback Matthew Stafford and a receiving tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

“I love it,” Hairston said. “I think it would be a great time for me to go against those guys as I’m trying to get myself together, this defense get together. Another opportunity.”

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