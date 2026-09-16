Bills set to open new stadium hosting the Lions in a prime-time matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The new car smell of the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium has already worn off on Josh Allen a little more than a month since the gleaming $2.1 billion facility opened.

So excuse the quarterback for being part of a small minority in declining to buy into the heightened anticipation felt around town of the Bills hosting the Detroit Lions in the first regular-season game at their new home on Thursday night.

“We’ve already been in there a couple of times,” Allen said, referring to Buffalo’s two preseason outings, plus three practice sessions. “I get the same feeling (of excitement) regardless of what stadium we’re playing in. So the goal’s the goal, and that’s to go 1-0.”

However much Allen wants to downplay the moment, the game has a prime-time stage and features numerous musical acts , including OneRepublic’s halftime performance, and two of the NFL’s most potent offenses.

The Bills even rolled out a new carpet by resodding the entire grass field after it showed signs of wear and tear last month.

“It’s a lot more firm,” right tackle Spencer Brown said.

Buffalo is coming off a season-opening 36-31 win at Houston , in which Allen accounted for all four touchdowns, and sealed the victory with his 26th career game-winning drive.

Detroit, meantime, opened with a 31-30 overtime win against New Orleans , in which Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown each scored twice, and the outcome was decided on the Saints’ failed 2-point attempt.

Both teams are facing a short turnaround, but the Lions in particular know they’ll have to contend with a raucous environment.

If Bills games were loud at their old home which now lies in rubble across the street, the new facility has a vertical seating arrangement and a canopy designed to project the clamor to near-deafening levels on the field.

“I’m going to tell the guys, especially young players, just drink it in,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

“It’s a new environment, and this is the first one in that place, the christening,” he added. “That’s stuff you never forget. You’re telling your grandkids one day, so enjoy this.”

Bills first-year head coach Joe Brady advised his players to enjoy the moment while not getting too caught up in the atmosphere.

“It's an opportunity for us to show our conviction of what we believe in and not feel like we have to put on a show," Brady said. "I'm more concerned with trying to put on a clinic.”

Need to know

Detroit (1-0) at Buffalo (1-0)

When/where to watch: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime

Latest odds: Bills by 4 1/2

Against the spread: Lions 0-1; Bills 1-0.

Last week: Lions beat the Saints 31-30 OT; Bills beat the Texans 36-31.

Last meeting: Bills beat the Lions 48-42 on Dec. 15, 2024, in Detroit.

Series record: Bills lead 8-4-1.

Matchup to watch

The Bills run defense versus Gibbs. Buffalo allowed 124 yards rushing to the Texans, with Gibbs’ former backfield mate, David Montgomery, finishing with 60 yards and three scores, including one receiving. Gibbs had 156 yards rushing, plus five catches for 30 yards. Though the Bills have changed coordinators with Jim Leonhard taking over , their run-stopping issues have yet to be corrected from last season, when Buffalo allowed 150 or more yards rushing seven times.

Stats and stuff

— Brady spent 2017-18 serving as an offensive assistant under Campbell with the New Orleans Saints. Campbell held the dual role of associate head coach while overseeing the tight end group in New Orleans.

— Allen improved his career record to 41-7 when not committing a turnover.

— Allen’s 81 TDs rushing lead all quarterbacks and place him in a tie for 20th on the NFL career list with Otis Anderson and Frank Gore.

— The teams’ previous meeting turned into a track meet in which they combined for 1,080 yards and 90 points.

— The Lions are 14-4 in prime time under Campbell, including 4-0 on Thursday nights, and 5-4 on the road.

— Gibbs and St. Brown have scored in the same game 21 times, trailing just three running back-receiver duos in NFL history: Dallas’ Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin (32), Indianapolis Colts’ Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison (25) along with Buffalo’s Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed (23).

— Gibbs' 41 TDs rushing are one shy of matching Billy Sims, who ranks second on the team list. Barry Sanders leads with 99.

— Aidan Hutchinson is coming off his 10th multi-sack game of his 57-game career with the Lions.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here