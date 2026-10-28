Blackhawks F Oliver Moore looks for more growth after positive response to healthy scratch

CHICAGO (AP) — In Oliver Moore's 70th NHL game, the promising forward made an ill-advised pass in Chicago's offensive zone that led to a tying goal for Montreal.

In Moore's 71st game, he was all over the ice in a big win for the Blackhawks.

That's how it's going at the moment in Chicago, where the team's youngest players are still learning on the job. Moore was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Florida, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday night and played quite well in a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

“I didn’t expect anything less,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He actually was playing good hockey. I felt it was a moment where him and our team needed to make sure we learn these lessons about not beating ourselves. But he’s played good hockey, so it’s not like he went through a stretch where he hadn’t been playing well. He stepped right back in and did a good job.”

Moore, a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, is a key figure for Chicago as it tries to find the other side of years of rebuilding. The 21-year-old Minnesota native signed a $21.25 million, five-year contract in September.

Losers of eight of their first 12 games, the Blackhawks are looking for more offense once again. They are averaging 2.17 goals, ranking No. 31 in the NHL going into Wednesday's action. They averaged just 2.56 goals last season.

Moore has elite speed and athleticism, but he is still working on finishing his scoring opportunities. He has two goals and one assist in 11 games after he had five goals and 14 assists in 51 games all of last season.

Facing Montreal on Friday, he tried to make a backhand pass from the corner to Ryan Greene in the middle. It was intercepted by Owen Beck, who started a rush that led to Jake Evans' tying score in the first period of the Canadiens' 4-1 win .

That wasn't the only reason Blashill decided to bench Moore for the matchup with the Panthers, but it was an example of the type of miscue that happens too often with the Blackhawks.

“You watch the game and it makes you remember why you want to be out there,” Moore said. “But in my game, I have areas where I have to improve. I have to play more winning hockey, and there were examples the coaching staff showed me where I wasn’t. There was a message there. It’s on me to learn and grow from it.”

Like so many NHL prospects, Moore is walking the line between making the most of his natural ability and the risky plays that put his teammates in tough spots.

“I know I have an identity that I want to play to,” he said. “I think I’ve found that. But it’s just reminding myself of that. That’ll make hockey feel like a little bit less thinking and more just flowing and playing. You want to get to that point, and I’m definitely working toward there.”

Playing on a line with Frank Nazar and Patrick Kane, Moore was one of Chicago's best players against Los Angeles. The trio was on the ice when Wyatt Kaiser scored the game-winning goal 7:17 into the third period.

“I know it’s tough when you’re that young and you’re kind of all around the lineup and you’ve got a different role,” Kane said when asked about Moore after the win, “but yeah, he’s got a lot of potential and I thought he was great tonight.”

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