Blocker and DePaul looking for another surprising finish in the Big East

DePaul (16-16, 8-12 Big East)

DePaul has been on a steady climb since Chris Holtmann took over the program in March 2024. But moving into contention in the Big East is a tough task. Layden Blocker is one of the conference's top returning players, and Magoon Gwath and Ade Popoola are two of the team's most intriguing newcomers. The growth of junior forward Theo Pierre-Justin and sophomore guard Kruz McClure could play a major role in the team's push for the school's first winning record since it went 19-17 during the 2018-19 season.

Players to watch

Blocker averaged 11.1 points in 32 games last season, finishing third on the team in scoring. But he shot just 36% from the field. ... Popoola, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Tulsa, is expected to help the Blue Demons in a variety of ways. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 38 games with the Hurricanes last season. He also shot an American Conference-leading 40.9% from 3-point range and led the team with 50 steals. ... The 7-0 Gwath is a rim-protecting presence. He blocked 105 shots in 51 games over two seasons at San Diego State. He was the 2025 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Departures and arrivals

CJ Gunn transferred to Missouri. He led the Blue Demons in scoring each of the past two years, averaging 13.1 points last season. ... Kahmare Holmes adds another experienced guard to DePaul's rotation after playing for Wofford for two seasons. He averaged 19.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 26 games during his sophomore year with the Terriers.

Top games

DePaul has a couple of early tests in November. It visits Northwestern, and it also plays Purdue and Pitt in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. The Blue Demons open their Big East schedule on Dec. 19 at St. John's. They visit UConn on Jan. 6 and host the Huskies on Feb. 10. They are at Marquette on Jan. 16 and host the Golden Eagles in their regular-season finale on March 6.

Facts and figures

DePaul averaged 70.3 points per game last season, finishing last in the Big East. The Blue Demons also struggled on the glass, averaging a Big East-low 33.3 rebounds per game. ... DePaul has five international players from four different countries. ... The Blue Demons have three 7-footers: Gwath, Fabian Flores (7-2) and Wilson Jacques (7-0). Flores is tied with Kene Obi (2008-10) as the tallest players in the history of the program.

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