Blue Jays put six-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on 7-day IL because of concussion symptoms

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put six-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day IL Saturday because of concussion symptoms and selected outfielder Daz Cameron from Triple-A Buffalo.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Lazaro Estrada was designated for assignment.

Also Saturday, Toronto recalled left-hander Ricky Tiedemann from Buffalo and optioned right-hander Chase Lee to Triple-A.

Guerrero left Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Yankees following a collision with New York rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. on a chaotic play at third base in the sixth inning.

Lombard was trying to leap over a sliding Guerrero at third base when his knee and thigh struck Guerrero’s head.

Guerrero’s helmet was dislodged. He got up and ran home to score the tying run, but looked dazed after crossing the plate. Charles McAdoo replaced Guerrero at first base in the seventh.

After Friday’s game, manager John Schneider said Guerrero had “a little bit of a headache.” Schneider said Guerrero still had a headache Saturday.

Guerrero is batting .263 with seven homers and 46 RBIs.

Tiedemann went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in seven games, two starts, at three minor league levels this season.

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