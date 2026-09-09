Browns CB Denzel Ward joins Travis Kelce as minority investor in Cleveland Guardians

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Denzel Ward is the latest Northeast Ohio native and NFL player to become a minority investor in the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians announced Wednesday morning that the Cleveland Browns cornerback has purchased a minority share in the franchise.

Ward bought a small share of David Blitzer’s 35% stake. Blitzer, the Guardians vice chairman, can become the controlling owner after the 2027 season or he can wait to exercise that option later. The Dolan family currently owns the majority stake.

“They (Blitzer's group) worked with me throughout the entire process. I’m grateful that they brought me on and gave me a great opportunity,” Ward said before practice. “I’m a Cleveland kid and love Cleveland to death and just had the opportunity to continue to be a part of the Cleveland community in different ways.”

Ward joins Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as NFL players who have a piece of the Guardians. Kelce, a Cleveland Heights native, was announced in late May. He was slated to throw out the first pitch before the Guardians faced the Detroit Tigers on June 14, but the game was postponed due to rain.

The Guardians announced they will honor Ward during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

“Denzel Ward is a hometown hero on the field and off it,” Paul Dolan and Blitzer said in a joint statement. “His excellence, character and commitment to this community make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are proud to welcome him as a partner in the Guardians future.”

Ward signed a two-year extension in July worth $62.2 million — including $52.3 million guaranteed — that made him one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive backs.

Ward grew up less than an hour from Cleveland in Macedonia and is the Browns' longest-tenured player. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

Kelce and Ward have been at Guardians games together, but Ward said there was never any talk about possible ownership opportunities.

While the Browns have gone 8-26 the past two seasons since making the playoffs in 2023, the Guardians are looking to make MLB's postseason for a third straight season. They hold the third wild card spot in the American League and are two games behind the White Sox, who lead the AL Central.

“You have thoughts just thinking about how you could grow in life and things to be a part of and stuff like that. I think once we started having talks and seeing that it was a real thing and how serious it was getting, I think it became more real over time,” Ward said.

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