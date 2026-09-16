Bryce Eldridge drives in 3 runs as the Giants cruise to a 10-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryce Eldridge hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, lifting the San Franciso Giants to a 10-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Eldridge is hitting .343 (36 for 105) with 28 RBI in his last 28 games.

Christian Kross and rookie Turner Hill each added two hits and drove in two runs, helping the Giants snap a four-game losing streak. Hill hit his first career home run in the ninth.

Alex Burleson hit a two-out homer, his 23rd of the season, in the first inning. He has driven in league-leading 111 runs.

Blade Tidwell (1-2) allowed two runs on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Since his Aug. 4 recall, the Giants are 2-6 in his eight starts, with both wins coming against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (12-7) lasted five innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs, six earned. He had allowed just one run or less in four of his last five starts.

The Giants got off to a fast start. Eldridge, who didn’t play on Monday, hit the longest home run this season at Busch Stadium when he smacked a 2-1 slider 461 feet deep into the right field bleachers. That snapped a 48-inning homerless streak by Pallante. Turner Hill’s single scored Jonah Cox, who had reached first on a catcher’s interference call and then stole second, giving the Giants a 3-0 lead.

San Francisco stretched its lead to 7-1 with four runs in the third.

A two-out double by Osleivis Basabe scored Eldridge in the fourth, extending the lead to 8-2.

The teams each scored in the eighth. Eldridge doubled home a run and Nolan Gorman drove in a run for St. Louis.

Up next

Giants RHP Anthony Munoz (3-1, 5.24 ERA) starts Wednesday in the series finale opposite Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-14, 5.53).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb