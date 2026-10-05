Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen-led offense takes a sloppy step back in loss after season-opening surge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Upon opening the season with two potent offensive performances, Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady had a forceful response when asked if the Josh Allen-led production was sustainable.

“With the crew we have, I’m (unhappy) every time we don’t (score a touchdown), if I’m being honest,” the first-year coach said. “And that’s not cocky.”

Two outings later have provided a much different picture.

Buffalo’s offense hasn’t so much dried up in splitting the past two games, including a 29-26 loss to New England on Sunday.

Rather, it’s shown signs of sputtering and being impeded by ball-security issues.

The Bills’ four punts on Sunday were one fewer than they combined for in the first three weeks. Buffalo also went three-and-out three times against New England, after doing so just once before this season.

And after opening with two turnover-free outings, the Bills have seven giveaways (three interceptions, four lost fumbles) since, with Allen’s late-game interception — an ill-advised underthrown deep ball into double coverage on second down — sealing the loss against the Patriots.

This is not the formula for success for any team, never mind the Bills, who have been required to lean more on offense to compensate for a new-look defense experiencing growing-pain issues and depleted by injuries.

Though it’s easy to pin the blame on the defense, something that became common during Sean McDermott’s final years as coach and led to his firing in January, the offense bears its share.

Brady, on Sunday, blamed himself by saying he needs to be a better offensive play-caller.

Allen, meantime, spread the blame by saying it’s on all three phases: “Offense, defense, special teams, everybody. We all feel like we could play better,” he said.

That might be true. But Allen and Brady’s aggressive approach to offense might not be helping.

Brady’s strategy to take the ball first when winning the coin flip didn't pan out. Buffalo went three-and-out to open the game and had to wait seven minutes to get the ball back after the defense allowed a 12-play, 97-yard TD drive.

For all the defense’s deficiencies, the unit did force three straight punts in the second half after Buffalo fell behind 21-17 to open the third quarter. And then there was Allen’s game-ending interception, which he acknowledged being a mistake.

If McDermott was occasionally criticized for supposedly holding back the offense, he did so with a vision of Buffalo playing complementary football.

Entering Sunday, the Bills were 50-5 at home and had won 19 straight when leading in the fourth quarter during Allen’s eight-plus seasons. They hadn’t lost in that situation since a 24-22 defeat against Denver on Nov. 13, 2023.

The outcome led to McDermott firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promoting his quarterbacks coach, Brady, who is now the one in charge.

What’s working

Third down conversions. The Bills have converted at least 50% of their third down situations in each of the past three outings, including going 6 of 12 against New England. Buffalo is a combined 21 of 36 over that span.

What needs help

Fourth down stops. Though the Bills defense is a respectable 22 of 54 in third down situations, the unit has allowed opponents to go 6 of 7 on fourth down.

Stock up

WR Keon Coleman . The third-year receiver, who was questioned by team owner Terry Pegula in January, had six catches for a team-leading 116 yards and a touchdown. It was his second-best outing in yards, and came in an outing Buffalo’s top threat, DJ Moore, was sidelined by a shoulder injury in the first half.

Stock down

CB Max Hairston. The second-year player struggled in taking over the No. 1 role with Christian Benford sidelined by a toe injury. Hairston was beaten on both of Romeo Doubs' TD catches, and was late to tackle TE Hunter Henry completing a 12-yard catch-and-run on third-and-10 in allowing New England to run out the final 49 seconds.

Injuries

Moore aggravated an injury he first sustained in Week 2. DT Ed Oliver did not return after hurting his knee in the second half. Third CB Dee Alford was sidelined by an ankle injury. Practice squad call-up CB Te’Cory Couch hurt his hamstring.

Key number

66-9 — Buffalo's record under Allen when leading after the half, after blowing a 13-10 edge on Sunday.

Next steps

Have an extra day to regroup before heading west to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. The Bills will stay in Southern California next week before traveling to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 18.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here