CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson is running and working on his left hand. He is determined to improve while he is sidelined by a broken right hand.

Wilson missed his fifth consecutive game when Chicago hosted Washington on Friday night. The 6-foot-10 forward is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks after he had surgery on Nov. 12.

“It’s difficult, but it’s not long term,” Wilson said. “I’ll play again in a couple weeks. I’m not really worried about it. It gives me the opportunity to get in shape, learn more about the game from a different view on the bench. So I’m excited. You know I’m going to get stronger. I know what I can be better at because I’ve played against such great teams so early, so it’s exciting for me.”

The 20-year-old Wilson was selected by Chicago with the No. 4 pick in the draft. He started the team’s first 10 games, averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Wilson got hurt while trying to steal the ball from San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama in the third quarter of a 124-119 loss to the Spurs on Nov. 11.

“I looked down at my hand, it was bent the wrong way,” Wilson said in his first public comments since his operation. “So I just knew something was up and I heard it.”

Wilson’s final season at North Carolina was cut short by left hand and right thumb injuries. But he said he doesn't have any long-term concerns about his hands.

“It’s just bad luck,” he said. “I mean, I’m pretty healthy. You know I do what I’m supposed to do. I drink my milk. Sometimes you just have a bad go at things.”

With his length and athleticism, Wilson is a major part of Chicago's rebuilding plans. Coach Tiago Splitter shares Wilson's interest in making the most of his time while he is out.

“It’s a mix between what he’s doing on the court, what he's doing (in) the weight room, table, film room, sitting with him and try to, you know, teach him what we can during this time also,” Splitter said. “But it’s important for him to just to be around the guys, film sessions, practice and, you know, try to learn from outside and just watching.”

The Bulls got off to a 1-9 start this season, but they went 3-1 in their first four games without Wilson.

While he is sidelined, Wilson is closely watching his teammates in an effort to learn more about them in a different way than when he is on the court.

“That’s a big part of it,” he said. “I feel like when I’m playing, I can only think from my perspective. I can only see what I see out there. ... You sit on the bench and have an opportunity to see, OK, this is open when that happens. OK, my teammate is doing really good when he gets the ball here. That’s something I can take note of.”

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