Cardinals place shortstop Masyn Winn on IL with broken thumb and recall Nolan Gorman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals put shortstop Masyn Winn on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb on Tuesday.

Winn was injured on a slide into second base against Cincinnati last week. He has been out of the lineup for the past four games, although he played defense without an at-bat in a loss at Philadelphia on Friday.

His placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday. Winn said he expects to rejoin the team next week during its West Coast trip.

“I’m glad it’s not something worse than what it is,” Winn said. “You know, I should be back for the road trip, so I got to miss this homestand. But you know, it sucks missing games right now when we need every win we can.”

Winn is the reigning NL Gold Glove winner at shortstop. He's batting .238 with five homers and 51 RBIs and leads the league with 317 assists and 86 double plays turned.

St. Louis recalled infielder Nolan Gorman from Triple-A Memphis.

Gorman started the season as the Cardinals’ third baseman, but was sent down in early June after hitting .194 with seven homers and 26 RBIs to start the season.

Gorman had a slow start with Memphis as he made adjustments to his swing. He has batted .182 overall in Triple-A, but has shown his power stroke recently with seven homers in 63 at-bats this month.

“I was able to talk to him about four or five days ago, and he felt a lot more confident as to his work and how he’s going about it, and what he’s trying to do in the box and executing upon those things,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “So, we have a need with Masyn going down. He comes up and he’ll get an opportunity to mix and match into the lineups and see what we got.”

Gorman was sixth in Tuesday's lineup as the Cardinals opened a series against visiting Baltimore.

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