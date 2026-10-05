Cardinals try to stave off frustration after 3-game losing streak

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals were just 4 yards away from a galvanizing road win on Sunday.

Eleven seconds later, they had lost 36-24 to the New York Giants in a dizzying flip after Jacoby Brissett's potential touchdown pass was intercepted by Deonte Banks and returned 98 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

The whiplash was a microcosm for a frustrating stretch for these Cardinals (1-3), who look like a solid NFL team for much of their games, only to come up short at crucial moments.

There's plenty of football left to play this season, but the team's current three-game losing streak has brought a here-we-go-again feeling to the desert.

The Cardinals have a 20-52 record since 2022 and have been to the playoffs just once over the past decade.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur said Monday he's fighting to make sure his team isn't feeling sorry for itself.

“My message to them — amongst a lot of things — was we can't let the Giants beat us twice,” LaFleur said. “We've got to move forward. So whatever you have to do once we get out of (meetings), which are ending right now, clear you head, get your mind right, get your body right, because when we get in here Wednesday it's full throttle for 1-0.”

What’s working

There are stretches where the Cardinals' offense looks great. Arizona took a 14-3 lead in the first quarter after two efficient drives that went 58 and 74 yards for touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first TD on a 12-yard touchdown catch while Tyler Allgeier had the second on a 22-yard run.

The trick is sustaining that success for long stretches. Brissett blamed himself for throwing two interceptions in the second quarter that stalled momentum.

“I think we just kind of got in our own way again,” Brissett said.

What needs help

The Cardinals' offensive line is going to need an overhaul this week after the news that starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is out for the season with a torn left biceps . LaFleur also said starting right guard Isaiah Adams (ankle) is probably out this week after getting hurt vs. the Giants.

Rookie Jayden Williams could be the starting left tackle on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Williams was a seventh-round pick out of Mississippi. Jon Gaines is the likely candidate to start at right guard if Adams can't play.

Stock up

Edge rusher Josh Sweat had his best game of the season with four tackles, including two for a loss, two quarterback hits and a sack. Sweat is in the second year of a $76.4 million, four-year deal . Walter Nolen, Darius Robinson and Zaven Collins also had one sack each, giving hope that the young defensive line is making solid gains.

Stock down

Brissett threw a career-high three interceptions against the Giants, including the 98-yard pick-6 that ended the game. The 33-year-old looks the part of an NFL quarterback and consistently piles up big numbers with the Cardinals, but he's struggled in the one stat that truly matters — wins.

Brissett has a 2-14 record with the Cardinals over the past two seasons and is 21-48 during his career as a starter.

“It’s no magic words, but to turn the page,” Brissett said. “It’s let’s get back to work, let’s obviously correct it from the film and then, yeah, just get back to work. That’s the only thing you can do.”

Injuries

LaFleur said Johnson (biceps) would have surgery soon so he can begin the recovery process. Safety Andrew Wingard (knee) left the Giants' game but LaFleur said the team got relatively good news on that injury and he would have an update on the veteran's availability later this week.

Key number

67 — The total number of points the Cardinals' defense has given up against two backup quarterbacks this season — Seattle's Drew Lock and New York's Jameis Winston.

Next steps

The Cardinals host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

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