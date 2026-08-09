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Carleton has 23 points and the Fire beat the Storm 100-93

Portland Fire defeated Seattle Storm 100-93; Storm became first WNBA team with two double-digit losing streaks

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Carleton tiene 23 puntos y el Fire venció al Storm 100-93
Carleton tiene 23 puntos y el Fire venció al Storm 100-93

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Portland Fire handed the Seattle Storm their 11th straight loss with a 100-93 victory Saturday night.

Jade Melbourne had 23 points for the Storm (6-28), the first team in WNBA history to have two double-digit losing streaks in the same season. Seattle was coming off a 92-86 loss to New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

The Storm closed to 75-72 early in the fourth quart on Ezi Magbegor's jumper, but Jordan Harrison's 3-pointer extended the Fire's lead to 82-75 with 7:26 left. Carleton's 3-pointer pushed Portland's lead to 88-78.

Portland (13-19) was coming off a 97-83 win over fellow expansion team Toronto on Thursday that snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Storm led 30-27 after the opening quarter, but Portland went on a 17-5 run to go up 44-35 after Carleton's 3-pointer. The Fire went on to lead 56-47 at the break.

Portland pushed the lead to 14 points but the Storm closed the gap to 70-75 heading into the fourth quarter.

Seattle's Flau’jae Johnson was helped off the court with 5:14 left in the third with what looked like an ankle injury. She returned to the bench before the end of the quarter and came back in the game briefly in the fourth.

The Storm also lost 11 straight between May 27 and June 22.

The Storm were without Katie Lou Samuelson, who was questionable going into the game with a knee injury. Her absence spoiled the on-court battle with sister Karlie Samuelson, who plays for the Fire.

It was the third game of the season between the two teams. The Fire also on the first two.

Up next

Storm: Host Chicago on Monday night.

Fire: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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