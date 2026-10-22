Carlos Miguel shines in shootout as Palmeiras reaches the Copa Libertadores final
A goalkeeper helped a team reach the tournament final; they advanced after winning a penalty shootout against opponents
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SAO PAULO (AP) — Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel proved decisive once again in a penalty shootout on Wednesday, helping Palmeiras secure its place in the Copa Libertadores final despite a 1-0 loss to Fluminense.
Hercules scored in the 82nd minute for Fluminense to level the aggregate score in the semifinal series at 2-2, forcing the penalty shootout to determine which team advanced. There, Miguel saved the fourth attempt — taken by Nonato — and helped Palmeiras clinch the shootout 5-3.
Miguel also played a key role in the quarterfinals, saving two penalties against Liga de Quito.
Palmeiras, which a 2-1 away victory in the first leg of the semifinals last week, will face either defending champion Flamengo or Estudiantes de La Plata for the title. Those teams had a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the semifinals.
This marks the second consecutive year that Palmeiras has reached the final of South America’s most prestigious club tournament.
Fluminense, meanwhile, fell just short of returning to the final for the first time winning the title in 2023.
The result further underscores the dominance of Brazilian clubs, which have won the Copa Libertadores title in each of the last seven years.
The final will take place Nov. 28 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
See AP’s full soccer coverage here
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