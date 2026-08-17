Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 23-29 includes Shania Twain and Chris Pine

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 23-29:

Aug. 23: Actor Vera Miles is 96. Actor Barbara Eden is 95. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 86. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 79. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 79. Singer Linda Thompson is 79. Actor Shelley Long is 77. Fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 77. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 77. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 75. Actor Skipp Sudduth (“The Good Wife”) is 70. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 65. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 57. Actor Jay Mohr is 56. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” ″The Phantom Menace”) is 52. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 50. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 48. Actor Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 46. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 45. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats is 45. Actor Annie Ilonzeh (“Chicago Fire”) is 43. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 40. Actor Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 38.

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 88. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 84. Actor Ann Archer is 79. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 77. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 71. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 68. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” “Mad Men”) is 65. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 64. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 63. Actor Marlee Matlin is 61. Newsman David Gregory is 56. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 56. Director Ava DuVernay (TV’s “Queen Sugar,” film’s “Selma”) is 54. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 53. Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Dunkirk”) is 53. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 53. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 50. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” “A Cinderella Story”) is 45. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 43. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 38.

Aug. 25: Actor Tom Skerritt is 93. Director John Badham (“Saturday Night Fever”) is 87. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 83. Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 82. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and Outlaws) is 77. Actor John Savage is 77. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 77. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 75. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 74. Musician Elvis Costello is 72. Director Tim Burton is 68. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 68. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 66. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 65. Actor Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 65. Actor Joanne Whalley is 65. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 64. Actor Blair Underwood is 62. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 60. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 60. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 59. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 58. TV chef Rachael Ray is 58. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 57. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 56. Model Claudia Schiffer is 56. Actor Nathan Page (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) is 55. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 52. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Succession,” “Big Little Lies”) is 50. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 49. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 48. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 45. Actor Blake Lively is 39.

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 86. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 81. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 77. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 75. Actor Brett Cullen (“Falcon Crest,” “Person of Interest”) is 70. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 66. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 65. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 61. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 60. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 60. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 57. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 56. Latin pop singer Thalia is 55. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 52. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 51. Actor Mike Colter (“Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones”) is 50. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 46. Actor Chris Pine (“Wonder Woman,” new “Star Trek” movies) is 46. Actor-comedian John Mulaney is 44. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 41. Singer-actor Cassie is 40. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 38. Actor Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” “Heroes”) is 38. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 35. Actor Keke Palmer (“Nope,” “Akeelah and the Bee”) is 33.

Aug. 27: Actor-singer Tommy Sands is 89. Actor Tuesday Weld is 83. Actor G.W. Bailey (″The Closer”) is 82. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht (“The War of the Roses”) is 81. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 73. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski”) is 73. Actor Diana Scarwid (“Mommie Dearest”) is 71. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 70. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 65. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 61. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 59. Country singer Colt Ford is 57. Actor Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 57. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 56. Rapper Mase is 51. Actor Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 50. Actor RonReaco Lee (“Madea Goes to Jail”) is 50. Actor Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 48. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”) is 47. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 47. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 47. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 46. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 45. Actor Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Beyond the Gates”) is 45. Actor Amanda Fuller (“Last Man Standing”) is 42. Singer Mario is 40. Actor Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 38. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 32. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 23.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Enos”) is 91. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 86. Actor Barbara Bach is 80. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 79. Actor Daniel Stern is 69. Actor John Allen Nelson (“24,” “Santa Barbara”) is 67. Actor Emma Samms (“Dynasty,” “General Hospital”) is 66. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 65. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 61. Country singer Shania Twain is 61. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 58. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 57. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 57. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 55. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Angel”) is 53. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 48. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 46. Country singer Jake Owen is 45. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 44. Actor Kelly Thiebaud (“General Hospital”) is 44. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 40. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 38. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 37. Actor Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 36. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 35. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” “That’s So Raven”) is 35. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Annie,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 23. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 21.

Aug. 29: Actor Elliott Gould is 88. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh (TV’s “Too Close For Comfort,” film’s “The Warriors”) is 74. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 67. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 58. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 56. Actor Carla Gugino is 55. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 51. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 49. Actor Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 47. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 46. Actor Jennifer Landon (“Yellowstone,” “As the World Turns”) is 43. Actor Jeffrey Licon (“The Brothers Garcia”) is 41. Actor Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 40. Actor Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 37.