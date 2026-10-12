Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 18-24 include Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 18-24:

Oct. 18: Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 83. Actor Joe Morton is 79. Actor Pam Dawber is 76. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 73. Director David Twohy (“Riddick” movies) is 71. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 69. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 66. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 65. Actor Vincent Spano is 64. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 60. Singer Nonchalant is 59. Actor Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 52. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 52. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 48. Singer Ne-Yo is 47. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 46. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 45. Actor Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 42. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 42. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ″Hairspray”) is 39. Actor Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 37. Actor Tyler Posey is 35. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 35.

Oct. 19: Actor John Lithgow is 81. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 81. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 78. Actor Annie Golden (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 75. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 74. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 66. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 62. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 61. Actor Jon Favreau is 60. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 57. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 54. Actor Omar Gooding (“Unsolved,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 50. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 50. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 49. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 46. Actor Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 44. Actor Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “The Greatest Showman”) is 43. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 40. Actor Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 36. Actor Hunter King (“Life in Pieces,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 33.

Oct. 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 89. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart (“Where the Boys Are,” “King Creole”) is 88. Actor William Russ (“Boy Meets World,” “Wiseguy”) is 76. Actor-director Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 74. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) is 70. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 68. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 62. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 59. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 58. Actor Kenneth Choi (“9-1-1,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 55. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 55. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 55. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” “The Walking Dead”) is 50. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 50. Actor Sam Witwer (“Smallville,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 49. Actor John Krasinski (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Office”) is 47. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage the Elephant is 47. Actor Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 44. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife and Kids”) is 41.

Oct. 21: Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 86. Singer Elvin Bishop is 84. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) is 84. Actor Everett McGill (“Twin Peaks”) is 81. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 80. Actor Dick Christie (“Small Wonder,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 78. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“The Fighting Temptations,” “U.S. Marshals”) is 77. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 73. Director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) is 71. Singer Julian Cope is 69. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 69. Actor Ken Watanabe (“Letters from Iwo Jima,” ″The Last Samurai”) is 67. Actor Melora Walters (TV’s “Big Love,” film’s “The Butterfly Effect”) is 66. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age) is 55. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 53. Actor Jeremy Miller (“Growing Pains”) is 50. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 49. Actor Will Estes (“American Dreams”) is 48. Actor Michael McMillian (“True Blood”) is 48. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 46. Actor Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”) is 44. Actor Charlotte Sullivan (“Chicago Fire,” “Rookie Blue”) is 43. Actor Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is 38. Country singer Kane Brown is 33.

Oct. 22: Actor Derek Jacobi is 88. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 88. Director Jan de Bont (“Twister,” “Speed”) is 83. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 83. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 81. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 74. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 74. Director Bill Condon (“Twilight” films, “Dreamgirls”) is 71. Actor Luis Guzman (“Wednesday,” “Code Black”) is 70. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 66. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 64. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 62. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 61. Actor Valeria Golino (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 60. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 59. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 58. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 58. Director Spike Jonze is 57. Rapper Tracey Lee is 56. Actor Saffron Burrows (“You,” “Boston Legal”) is 54. Actor Carmen Ejogo (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Selma”) is 53. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 51. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 50. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 45. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 43. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 41. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” film’s “Straight Outta Compton”) is 38. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ″Jerry Maguire”) is 36. Actor Sofia Vassilieva (“Medium,” “Eloise”) is 34. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 19.

Oct. 23: Director Philip Kaufman (“The Right Stuff”) is 90. Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 83. Director Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 72. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 70. Singer Dwight Yoakam is 70. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 67. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 67. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 62. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 60. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 60. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 58. Actor Jon Huertas (“This is Us,” “Castle”) is 57. Director Chris Weitz (”About a Boy,” “American Pie”) is 57. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 54. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 52. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 50. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 50. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 49. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 43. Former TV host Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 42. Actor Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 41. Singer Miguel is 41. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” “Prison Break”) is 40. Actor Jessica Stroup (”Iron Fist,” “90210”) is 40. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait,” “Melissa and Joey”) is 33. Actor Margaret Qualley (“Poor Things,” “Fosse/Verdon”) is 32. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Acolyte,” “The Hunger Games”) is 28.

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 90. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 87. Director David S. Ward (“Sleepless in Seattle,” “The Sting”) is 81. Actor Kevin Kline is 79. Drummer Billy Thomas of McBride & the Ride is 73. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 72. Actor B.D. Wong is 66. Actor Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs,” “Hawkeye”) is 60. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 49. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 47. Singer Monica is 46. Singer-actor Adrienne Bailon-Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 43. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 41. Rapper-actor Drake is 40. Actor Shenae Grimes-Beech (“90210”) is 37. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 37. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 31. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 23.