Chacarra wins in India for Race to Dubai lead and Vijay Singh wins on PGA Tour Champions at 63

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eugenio Chacarra won the DP World India Championship by two strokes on Sunday to maintain a late-season surge that has lifted the Spanish golfer atop the Race to Dubai standings on the European tour.

After a third place at the French Open and then second place at last week’s Spanish Open, Chacarra got his third win of the 2026 season by completing a 9-under 63 early Sunday and then closing with a 70 to finish on 21-under par at Delhi Golf Club.

Chacarra jumped ahead of Patrick Reed in the season-long Race to Dubai that will culminate next month and crown the European tour’s top player of the year. Chacarra is in better form than both the American and Rory McIlroy, the other realistic contender for the title.

Reed (69) tied for 23rd and McIlroy (74) tied for 42nd.

LPGA Tour

SHANGHAI (AP) — Ruoning Yin of China made a 4-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to break out of a tie with third-round leader Hye-Jin Choi, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Yin won for the seventh time on the LPGA, and her second time in the last two months. She finished at 11-under 277 at Sheshan International.

Choi closed with a 71. Amy Yang had a 72 to finish third.

Yin pulled ahead on the short par-4 16th, then birdied the par-3 17th to build a two-shot lead that allowed her to play conservatively down the par-5 18th. Choi made birdie on the 18th.

Yin is the seventh player with multiple wins on the LPGA this season.

PGA Tour Champions

CARY, N.C (AP) — Vijay Singh became the second-oldest player to win on the PGA Tour Champions on Sunday when the 63-year-old Fijian closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the SAS Championship.

Singh made four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn to get in front of a crowded leaderboard and then left the mistakes to everyone else while closing with six straight pars to win by two over Ernie Els.

Bernhard Langer is the only other player older than Singh to win on the 50-and-older circuit. Langer won at age 67, and the German has five other Champions Tour titles at 64 or older.

A 34-time winner on the PGA Tour, it was only his sixth PGA Tour Champions title and first in just over three years. Singh did not have a top 10 finish all year until winning Sunday.

Other tours

Yusaku Hosono closed with an even-par 70 for a two-shot victory in the Japan Open, earning the 23-year-old his first trip to the British Open next year at St. Andrews. ... Wei-hsuan Wang chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th hole for a 3-under 67 and made birdie on the 18th on the first playoff hole to defeat Sungjae Im in the SJM Macao Open on the Asian Tour. Wang lost in a playoff last year. ... Hamish Brown closed with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the Hangzhou Open, his third Challenge Tour title in his career. He moved to the top of the points list. ... Joey Savoie of Canada played bogey-free for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory in the PGA Oceans 4 Tour Championship to move into the top 10 in points on the PGA Tour Americas. ... James Marchesani closed with a 7-under 65 to win the WA Open for his first title on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Luke Brown finished with 20 points in the modified Stableford scoring to rally for a two-point victory in the Blu Label Unlimited Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. ... Ai Suzuki closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Fujitsu Ladies on the Japan LPGA. ... Seoyoung Ma closed with a 1-over 73 and won the Iceberg Golf Seoul Shinmun Open with a par on the second playoff hole against Yujin Sung. It was her second career win on the Korea LPGA.

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