Chicago Bears rolling along nicely with Caleb Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — No Caleb Williams has been no problem for the Chicago Bears so far.

Chicago has two impressive wins since Williams went down with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of its Week 2 loss against Minnesota. Helped by the offense controlling the time of possession, the defense has surrendered just 19 points, 21 first downs and 405 yards over the past two games.

“We are playing pretty good complementary football, something that we got to do each and every week to be at our best,” coach Ben Johnson said.

Williams has been ruled out for Chicago's Week 5 game at Green Bay. Tyson Bagent is expected to start against the Packers after he passed for a career-high 268 yards in Sunday's 23-12 victory over the New York Jets.

The timeline for Williams' return is unclear. A cautious approach was always the most logical plan for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, and the way Chicago has played has only reinforced the likelihood of that course of action.

“He’s doing a great job with his rehab,” Johnson said Monday. “He’s not going to be there this week for us, but we think it’s still a week-to-week deal for us.”

The defense was a major concern going into the season, but it has delivered since Chicago's 59-37 victory at Carolina in the opener.

The Bears (3-1) have allowed fewer than 13 points in three straight games in a season for the first time since a four-game streak in 2005. They sacked Geno Smith three times while surrendering just 157 yards in the win over the Jets.

Johnson said he has a ton of confidence in Chicago's defense.

“We had two sudden changes yesterday and they didn’t bat an eye,” he said. “They went out on the field and held them to two field goals. I thought it was outstanding. That’s kind of who they are. We talk all the time about it’s a long game, 60-minute game, and yet they’re a poised group.”

What's working

The Bears rushed for 232 yards against the Jets. They lead the NFL with 785 yards rushing on 159 attempts.

Kyle Monangai (324 yards) and D’Andre Swift (311) are the first running back duo to each gain at least 300 yards rushing in the first four weeks of a season since Lawrence McCutcheon and John Cappelletti for the Los Angeles Rams in 1976.

What needs help

Chicago scored two touchdowns on seven trips to the red zone against New York. It turned the ball over on downs at the 1 on its first drive, Cairo Santos kicked three field goals and Chicago ran out the clock on its final drive.

The Bears have finished 42.1% (8 for 19) of their red-zone drives with a TD, ranking 30th in the NFL. They are averaging 3.58 points per red-zone drive, last in the league.

“I feel like everything needs to get cleaned up if we want to go where we’re trying to go,” receiver Luther Burden said. “Coaches, players, everything. We all have to come together and fix it.”

Stock up

Dayo Odeyingbo has one sack in each of the last three games. Odeyingbo signed a $48 million, three-year contract with Chicago in March 2025 , but the edge rusher played in just eight games last season before he was sidelined by an Achilles tendon injury.

“Really pleased with where he’s at,” Johnson said. "His high effort, high intensity shows up week in and week out.”

Stock down

Swift was stuffed on fourth-and-goal at the 1 on Chicago's first drive. He also lost a fumble at the Bears 28 in the third quarter, leading to a field goal for the Jets.

Swift fumbled at the Minnesota 1 on Chicago's first possession of the second half in a 9-3 loss to the Vikings on Sept. 20. The veteran running back lost a total of two fumbles all of last season.

Injuries

Johnson described Monangai's thumb injury as more of a day-to-day situation. “We’ll see what it looks like as we go through the week here,” Johnson said.

Key number

9 — The Bears have allowed an NFL-low nine third-down conversions in 38 attempts. The 23.6% rate for opponent third-down conversions ranks second in the league behind Minnesota at 22.6% (12 for 53).

Next steps

Chicago, which visits Green Bay on Sunday, won the last two of three meetings with the Packers last season, including a wild 31-27 win in the playoffs.

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