Chicago Bears working through questions at quarterback and defensive line

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are navigating a tricky situation with their quarterbacks while working through a murky picture along their defensive line.

Coach Ben Johnson has a lot going on at the moment.

Johnson said Caleb Williams would be a projected full participant for the team's walkthrough on Wednesday, but he declined to announce his starting quarterback for this weekend's game at Atlanta. Williams hasn't played since he hurt his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sept. 20.

Tyson Bagent started Sunday’s 31-7 loss at Green Bay and threw two interceptions. Case Keenum was picked off and lost a fumble after replacing Bagent early in the fourth quarter.

“In regards to the quarterback situation, a lot of things have gone through our minds,” Johnson said. “First and foremost, health is the No. 1 priority for all three guys. I don’t know that any of them are exactly 100% at this point in the season. That’s something that we certainly look at.”

Another complicating factor is a quick turnaround from Sunday's matchup with Atlanta to next Thursday's home game against the New England Patriots.

The 24-year-old Williams worked out on the field before the loss to the Packers. Asked if he was preparing for Williams to start against the Falcons, Johnson said it's still a fluid situation.

“But I feel good about the plan that we have in place at this point,” he said.

Beyond Williams, it's unclear who exactly is regarded as the team's No. 2 QB at the moment. Bagent began the season as Williams' backup, but he was 12 for 21 for just 87 yards against the Packers.

“I think once again, I put our struggles on myself more than anything else from the game the other day,” Johnson said, “and I have to do a better job making sure we get in a rhythm on offense, regardless of who’s playing the quarterback position.”

Depth along the defensive line also has become a major question after Montez Sweat was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. Dayo Odeyingbo departed Sunday's loss with a quadriceps injury, and Johnson said the 27-year-old defensive end is expected to miss some time.

Shemar Turner replaced Sweat on Chicago’s roster, but he is a bit of a wild card after opening the season on the physically unable to perform list while continuing his recovery from a torn ACL. The 23-year-old Turner was a second-round selection in last year’s draft.

Austin Booker, who has a team-high four sacks, likely will see increased playing time while Sweat and Odeyingbo are out. Jamree Kromah and Jayden Loving also could figure into the mix after they were inactive against Green Bay.

“The good thing is we have really planned for this,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some guys on the active roster that haven’t even been active yet. Some defensive linemen that we feel really strongly about and what they did during training camp. This might be their opportunity as well.”

Chicago also could be without linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson for the matchup with Atlanta because of hamstring injuries. Johnson described Stevenson as more day to day while Edwards is more of a week-to-week situation.

The defensive injuries make the already daunting task of stopping Falcons running back Bijan Robinson even more difficult.

“It takes a whole unit to attempt to slow down a special player like Bijan, God-given ability to see, to burst, to separate, to contact balance,” said defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a Georgia native who spent his first 10 seasons with the Falcons. "I mean this is a really, really special player, special person, and he knows he’s the bloodline of that organization. So we’ve got a heck of a challenge ahead of us.”

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