1
Chicago Cubs score 30 unanswered runs over 3 straight games, setting franchise record
Cubs set a franchise record for unanswered runs; the team scored 30 over three games
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs set a franchise record on Tuesday by scoring their 30th unanswered run over three games, breaking the previous record of 29 over a three-game stretch in 1969.
The Cubs started the streak on Sunday, falling behind 2-0 in the early innings against the Seattle Mariners before rallying for a 19-2 win.
Chicago then blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Monday and jumped to a 4-0 lead in Tuesday's game against the D-backs.
The previous record of 29 happened in 1876 and more recently from May 11-13 in 1969, according to Elias Sports Bureau. During that stretch, the Cubs shut out the San Francisco Giants 8-0 before beating the San Diego Padres 2-0 and 19-0 in consecutive games.
See AP’s full MLB coverage here
LA NACION
Más leídas
- 2
Qué dice la autopsia del abogado salteño que murió en su celda tras ser condenado por matar a su mujer
- 3
Encontraron muerto en situación de calle a Max Higgins, el jamaiquino que prometió construir el “Disney argentino”
- 4
Eclipse lunar de agosto 2026 en la Argentina: guía completa con horarios, fases y recomendaciones