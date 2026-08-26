Chicago Cubs score 30 unanswered runs over 3 straight games, setting franchise record

PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs set a franchise record on Tuesday by scoring their 30th unanswered run over three games, breaking the previous record of 29 over a three-game stretch in 1969.

The Cubs started the streak on Sunday, falling behind 2-0 in the early innings against the Seattle Mariners before rallying for a 19-2 win.

Chicago then blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Monday and jumped to a 4-0 lead in Tuesday's game against the D-backs.

The previous record of 29 happened in 1876 and more recently from May 11-13 in 1969, according to Elias Sports Bureau. During that stretch, the Cubs shut out the San Francisco Giants 8-0 before beating the San Diego Padres 2-0 and 19-0 in consecutive games.

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