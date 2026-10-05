Chiefs' Thornton out 12-16 weeks after dislocating left ankle and tearing ligaments, AP source says

Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is expected to miss 12 to 16 weeks after dislocating his left ankle and tearing ligaments in it, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the details, said Thornton will have surgery this week.

Thornton was having the best game of his career when he got hurt at the end of a 55-yard catch during Kansas City's 30-27 victory over Las Vegas . His ankle got caught beneath him and twisted at a gruesome angle after he was hauled down from behind. Thornton briefly stood up to celebrate and signal first down before going to the ground and being carted off the field .

He had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes.

The undefeated Chiefs (4-0) also lost wideout Rashee Rice earlier in the game to a hamstring injury. They have a bye this weekend.

Thornton was a second-round pick by New England in 2022 but never had more than 22 catches. He joined the Chiefs last season and had a career-best 438 yards receiving on only 19 receptions for an average of 19.9 yards per catch.

He had 11 catches for 219 yards and two scores this season.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here