Chris Bell returns to practice, potentially adding another option to Dolphins’ young receiving corps

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins wide receiver room could receive a boost soon with the return of rookie Chris Bell, who has been sidelined for much of training camp while recovering from a knee injury sustained in college.

Bell has participated in two practices this week after being activated from the non-football injury list on Monday. The third-round draft pick out of Louisville — who at one point was projected to go late in the first round — was recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last November.

“It feels great," Bell said Tuesday. "I haven’t played football in a little minute. So my first practice, I was a little nervous. But I’m just out there getting my feet wet and getting back to the swing of things.”

Bell, wearing a red noncontact jersey, has participated in individual work the past two days and ran a few routes during the 11-on-11 team period on Tuesday. He said he doesn't know yet whether he'll be ready in time for Miami's season opener at Las Vegas on Sept. 13.

The Dolphins have been careful not to rush him back into action. He’s been running and cutting while ramping up for his return but needs to be cleared for tackling.

Coach Jeff Hafley said Bell will not participate in Thursday's joint practice with the New York Giants or play in Saturday's preseason game.

“He worked really hard at it, but there’s still a lot of steps to go, so let’s just see how he progresses,” Hafley said Tuesday. “I mean, with any injury, could there be setbacks? Sure. Could it go smoothly? I hope. I think everyone’s really excited that he’s back. He’s got to get in football shape. He’s got to get in some timing and rhythm with the quarterbacks, but it’s good to have him out there.”

Miami drafted three receivers in April — Bell, Caleb Douglas in the third round and Kevin Coleman Jr. in the fifth — after moving on from stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Douglas has been a standout during training camp and has emerged as a top target for new quarterback Malik Willis, and Coleman had a strong practice Tuesday with a pair of touchdown catches. Bell, a bigger-framed 228-pound receiver, could give Miami another solid option to build around in the future.

“I feel like we've got a good receiver room,” Bell said. “The young guys are coming along, right with the vets. I would say we've got a good chance to be something special, so y’all just wait and see.”

Hafley said Bell's physicality stood out when watching his film from Louisville, where he had 2,166 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

Bell said he uses his size to his advantage, knowing most defensive backs are smaller than him, adding that he takes as much pride in blocking as he does catching passes.

That's the attitude Hafley wants each of his receivers to have.

“Our receivers are going to block,” Hafley said. “No block, no rock.”

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