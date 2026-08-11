Colandrea's style caused havoc for UNLV's opponents. Will it for Nebraska against Big Ten defenses?

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Anthony Colandrea quickly ingratiated himself with his Nebraska teammates. To be determined, and more important, is whether he can win more games in the Big Ten Conference than his predecessor.

The Cornhuskers thought they had their answer at quarterback two years ago when they landed Dylan Raiola, the highest-ranked high school recruit in program history. It didn't work out; Raiola left for Oregon to back up Dante Moore this year.

The Huskers went to the transfer portal to sign Colandrea, the 2025 Mountain West offensive player of the year for UNLV after generating just under 300 yards per game.

Colandrea has much to prove, though. He started 31 games for Virginia and UNLV but never played against a ranked opponent. At Nebraska, he could face three top-five teams over six games in October and November (Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State).

Colandrea established his leadership in the spring and bonded with some of his top receivers this summer during a trip to Tampa, Florida, to train for a few days.

“Getting to know Anthony on and off the field has just been great,” said Nyziah Hunter, the Huskers' leading receiver last season. “He's a great dude, great quarterback and has a lot of ball knowledge. When he came here, it was really welcoming and open arms with him."

The 6-foot, 200-pound Colandrea gives the Huskers the mobility they had been lacking at quarterback. Whether it was because of a leaky offensive line or him holding onto the ball too long, Raiola was an easy target for pass rushers. He was sacked 27 times in nine games before a broken leg ended his season. His 9.7% sack rate was tied for eighth highest in the country among quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts, according to Sportradar.

Colandrea said he patterns his freelancing game after Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield.

“They can run around and make plays,” Colandrea said. “It's just creating. You've got to run your offense, but when stuff breaks down, you still have to make a play.”

In two years with Raiola, the Huskers were 6-9 in Big Ten games with a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten offense. Raiola was sacked 49 times in those 15 games, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

UNLV was tied with Indiana for 10th nationally in yards per play (6.79) last year. Colandrea was third in quarterback rushing in the Mountain West with 46.3 yards per game and he had a sack rate of 5.7%. He threw for 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

“Most big touchdowns are off a scrambling play, so that’s what Anthony brings,” Hunter said. “Every single time you're going to see Anthony scramble. He's looking to throw the ball. He’s not looking to go out of bounds or go down or take a sack.”

Coach Matt Rhule said offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen should have more plays at his disposal because of Colandrea's running ability and an improved offensive line.

“It will allow him to call the game without a conscience and just go attack,” Rhule said.

Maybe the biggest adjustment Colandrea will have to make is learning how to handle the spotlight in Lincoln. By comparison, Colandrea was able to keep a low profile at Virginia and UNLV. At Nebraska, football is a year-round passion and a place where the starting quarterback's moves on and off the field draw scrutiny.

“Honestly, it can break some guys,” Rhule said.

The coach said his counsel to all of his players is to take seriously what coaches and teammates say and not get caught up in the public banter.

“You get to play at Nebraska,” Rhule said he told Colandrea. “We’re paying you a lot of money and you get the best facilities. That’s just what it is, man. Embrace it, roll with it and move on. That’s the only advice I have for him. It’s like, hey, put your phone down and just watch more tape.”

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football