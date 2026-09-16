Cole Carrigg goes 4 for 5 and the Rockies defeat the Padres 9-3 to end 8-game losing streak

DENVER (AP) — Cole Carrigg homered twice on a 4-for-5 night, Troy Johnston had three hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Tuesday to end an eight-game losing streak.

It was the first career multi-homer game for Carrigg, the 24-year-old rookie who finished a triple shy of the cycle and whose three-run shot to right field capped a five-run sixth inning that gave Colorado a four-run lead.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Padres, who entered 2 1/2 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League wild-card spot.

After relieving Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the top of the fifth, Ryan Feltner (6-10) gave up just five hits and struck out five batters in five scoreless innings.

TJ Rumfield had two hits for Colorado to extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

The Rockies entered just 5-21 in their past 26 games and had lost 11 of their previous 12 games against the Padres. Colorado, at 56-95, needs to win at least seven of its final 11 games to avoid becoming the first team with four consecutive 100-loss seasons since the New York Mets from 1962-65.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Campusano and Austin Hays each hit solo homers for San Diego. Tatis’ home run, which came on just the second pitch of the game, was his 18th since the All-Star break.

Wandy Peralta (3-3) took the loss for the Padres after allowing four earned runs in less than an inning.

Up next

Colorado RHP Mason Adams (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will face off against LHP Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.57) on Wednesday.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here