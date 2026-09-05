Colson Montgomery hits a 2-run homer as the White Sox knock off the Twins 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery hit a two-run homer and Erick Fedde pitched five sparkling innings, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Friday night.

Miguel Vargas and Braden Montgomery also went deep for AL Central-leading Chicago, which had lost four of five. Kyle Teel went 0 for 3 in his return to the lineup after being sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

Josh Bell homered in the ninth inning for Minnesota. Kody Clemens had three of the Twins' eight hits.

Vargas connected in the first, and Braden Montgomery hit another solo shot in the second. Andrew Benintendi walked ahead of Colson Montgomery's 416-foot drive to right-center off Zebby Matthews in the fourth.

It was the 30th homer of the season for both Vargas and Colson Montgomery. Vargas' previous career high was 16 homers last year, and Montgomery went deep 21 times in 2025 in his first season in the majors.

Matthews (9-9) allowed four hits in five innings in his first loss since July 24. He went 5-0 with a 2.90 ERA in five August starts.

The 26-year-old right-hander also faced Chicago in his previous outing, surrendering one run in a career-high 8 1/3 innings in Minnesota's 5-1 win on Sunday.

Fedde (8-8) allowed three hits, struck out two and walked two. The right-hander pitched five innings of two-run ball in a 3-2 victory over the Twins in his previous start last weekend.

Hagen Smith pitched two innings for Chicago before Bryan Hudson handled the eighth. Grant Taylor allowed two hits in the ninth, including Bell's 18th homer, before Luke Keaschall flied to right for the final out, leaving two runners on.

Up next

Taj Bradley (10-6, 3.85 ERA) was set to start for Minnesota on Saturday night against left-hander Anthony Kay (9-7, 4.28).

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