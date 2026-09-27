Colts end 9-game skid with 19-17 victory over Texans as Shrader kicks winner with 16 seconds left

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Shrader fought through a groin injury to make four field goals, including a 43-yarder with 16 seconds to go, and the Indianapolis Colts' beleaguered defense barely held up long enough to close out a 19-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Colts (1-2) snapped a nine-game losing streak, the longest active skid in the NFL, and won its first game since Nov. 2 at Berlin. It was the Colts' first victory on American soil since Oct. 26, 2025.

Daniel Jones was 24 of 36 for 235 yards and one touchdown, but also fumbled three times and lost two. The second set up Houston's late go-ahead touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor had 23 carries for 68 yards for Indianapolis. Keenan Allen hauled in six passes for 63 yards and his first TD with the Colts, while Josh Downs caught five passes for 77 yards.

Houston is off to its second straight 0-3 start and it was a rugged day for the offense. C.J. Stroud was 16 of 27 for 167 yards with one TD as the Texans finished with just 70 yards on 21 carries and had 223 total yards against a defense that allowed more than 500 yards in each of its first two games. The loss was Houston's first in the last six games of this series.

It looked as though Indy's struggles would continue when Jones lost the football and Tommy Togiai recovered at the Texans 46-yard line with 4:40 left in the game. Seven plays later, Woody Marks scored on 1-yard run and the extra point gave Houston a 17-16 lead with 1:48 to go.

But Jones made the most of his last chance.

He hooked up with Laquon Treadwell for 20 yards on Indy's second play. After a 5-yard run by Taylor, Jones connected with Allen for 5 yards, just short of a first down at the Houston 36. Spencer then made the 53-yarder and the Texans' final desperation heave sailed out of bounds short and wide of the end zone.

Injuries

Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair left in the first half with a groin injury, returned at the start of the second half, left again in the third quarter after re-injuring his groin and returned again late in the game. DE Mario Edwards and WR Xavier Hutchinson both left with injuries late in the fourth quarter. Edwards went to the locker room with a left leg injury.

Colts: Team officials announced Shrader suffered a groin injury after the opening kickoff, but he didn't appear to be bothered by it. He made all five of his kicks, including a 58-yarder that matched his career long. DE Laiatu Latu left early with a chest injury, but returned in the second half.

Moving up

Allen's first catch of the day was not only his first score with the Colts, it also sent him past former Texans star and Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, for 12th on the NFL's career list. He now has 1,068 receptions — two behind Colts receivers coach Reggie Wayne at No. 11.

Allen also had his 71st career TD reception, moving him into a tie for 50th all-time with Hall of Famer Bob Hayes and Wesley Walker.

Instructional lesson

Referee Ronald Torbert gave the officiating crew a vulgar instruction while his microphone remained on after announcing the fumble on the kickoff had been reversed.

“You guys better get your (expletive) together,” Torbert blurted out, drawing laughter inside the stadium.

The reversal gave Houston the ball, instead of setting up Indy at the Texans 28.

Up next

Texans: Return home to face rival Dallas.

Colts: Travel to London next Sunday to face Washington.

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