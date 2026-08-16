Colts, Pacers join forces and donate $125,000 each to help with flood relief efforts in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL's Indianapolis Colts and NBA's Indiana Pacers are donating $125,000 each to flood relief efforts throughout the state. The WNBA's Indiana Fever and the G League basketball team Noblesville Boom also joined the effort.

The joint announcement came before Sunday's afternoon Colts training camp practice at Grand Park Sports Complex in suburban Indianapolis, with the money going directly to the American Red Cross.

At least seven people have died and many more have been displaced in some of the state's worst flooding in decades. President Donald Tumps has issued an emergency declaration to help with relief efforts in more than half of Indiana's 92 counties. The heavy rain that has fallen this week in Indiana returned Sunday morning, though it was sunny and hot by the time the Colts returned to the practice field.

“It is emotional to see some of the pictures and videos of places I went to as a kid, where I was just a couple of weeks ago,” Colts co-owner Kalen Jackson said, citing the impact on two favorite local destinations. “I was in Conner Prairie earlier this week. Today I was at the Fashion Mall even and seeing you can't even drive on those roads and seeing it's still in fact, sloshing around there. I have friends who live in areas that have been affected, so this is a very personal thing.”

Terry Stigdon, the CEO of the American Red Cross Indiana Region, said 200 people were served Saturday night and more than 4,700 meals and snacks have been served in recent days.

It's not the first time the city's professional teams have teamed up to support community efforts in times of need.

“It's incredible to have a partner you can call and that's going to say yes because they care,” said Rachel Simon, chairwoman of the Pacers Foundation and the daughter of team owner Herb Simon. “I think the partnership, it's unique. I think we've been told that many times, that our relationship is very unique, and I think it's a good thing for the state.”

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